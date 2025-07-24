Pafex Africa Promotes Educational Equity with Free Museum Tour for Pupils

In a bid to promote educational equity and inspire academic excellence among young learners, Pafex Youths Development Initiative (Pafex Africa), a pan-African non-governmental organisation (NGO), has partnered with the National Museum of Colonial History in Aba to take exceptional pupils from indigent backgrounds on an educational excursion.

The initiative, which kicked off with pupils from Constitution Crescent (Santa Maria) Primary School, Aba, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, offered the young learners a rare opportunity to explore Nigeria’s colonial history firsthand.

The museum opened its doors at no cost to the pupils or the organisers, enabling the children to engage in a rich, interactive learning experience that many of their peers may never access.

Pafex Africa, known for its commitment to behavioural and intellectual development among African youth, described the outing as part of its ongoing programme to reward diligence and excellence among pupils in public schools.

The aim is to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged children, instilling in them a sense of purpose, history, and drive.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Madu Amaobi Kingsley (also known as Obifaruk), Lead Strategist of Pafex Africa, noted that his inspiration came from personal family history.

He paid tribute to his late grandfather, Sir Arima Leo Onyekwuo, a missionary-trained educator who served across Eastern Nigeria, and his mother, the late Pastor Rose Onyi Agugua, a beloved teacher in Aba who was affected by the controversial non-indigene policy under a past Abia State administration.

“These experiences sparked a desire in me to continue their legacy of educational empowerment, especially for the less privileged,” Kingsley said. “It’s our way of making quality education and exposure accessible to all, regardless of background.”

He expressed gratitude to the museum’s management for their generosity.

He acknowledged the dedication of the Pafex Africa team, including Head of Administration, Jennifer Stephen Uche, Creative Lead, Sylvia Odinakachi Onyewuenyi, and Chief Technical Officer, Comrade Michael Onyekachi.

Pafex Africa is currently working on a special programme to reward diligent pupils and teachers, to encourage excellence and moral uprightness in Nigeria’s education system.