UBEC: Over N250bn Intervention Funds Remain Unutilized by State Govts

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Again, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has lamented that over N250 billion intervention funds, which are disbursed to 36 States Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBS) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT-UBEB), have remained unutilised.

It said the basic challenge is still not only accessing the UBE matching grant, but failure of some of the state governments to properly utilize the funds for the purpose of development of infrastructure and improvement on the teaching and learning conditions in schools across the country.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, disclosed this on Monday while declaring open a three-day Financial Management Training organized for fund managers of SUBEBs in the 36 states and FCT, including SUBEB Directors of Finance and Accounts, Heads of Internal Audit and Matching Grant Desk Officers on efficient and effective management of the UBE intervention funds.

The theme of the training programme is ‘Efficient and Effective Management of UBE Intervention Fund, a key to Successful Basic Education Service Delivery.’

Garba, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), UBEC, Razaq Olajuwon Akinyemi, highlighted the importance of the training programme, saying the theme resonates with the commission’s commitment to continuous improvement in the management of basic education funds in respective states and ensuring that all financial resources allocated for UBE delivery is properly managed and effectively utilized for intended purposes.

The UBEC boss revealed that between January and June 2025 (6 months), the sum of N92.4 billion being UBE matching grant has been accessed by 25 states and FCT.

“Accordingly, I am glad to inform this gathering that between January and June, 2025 (6 months), the sum of N92.4 billion being UBE Matching Grant has been accessed by twenty-five (25) states and FCT. Furthermore, the commission disbursed N19 billion being the 2023/2024 Teacher Professional Development (TPD) fund to thirty-two (32) states & FCT and N1.5b SBMC School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP) fund to 1,147 communities in the 36 States and FCT.

“While the above achievement reflects a significant gain, the basic challenge still remains not only accessing the remaining UBE Intervention Fund, but importantly the slow utilization of the fund with over N250 billion still being retained as unutilized in the coffers of the 36 SUBEBS & FCT-UBEB as at today.

“This training therefore seeks to equip the fund managers with the skills required for making the necessary changes so as to address the challenge from issues of access, to timely utilization, as well as effective oversight and accountability at the grassroots. As many of you are aware, this training is not the first of its kind,” she stated.

Garba, however, noted that the commission has over the years been consistent in its efforts to strengthen the financial management capacities of SUBEB officials through periodic training and retraining programmes.

According to her, these engagements have served not only as knowledge-sharing platforms, but also as opportunities to align the financial operations of SUBEBs with the UBE mandate and ensure global best practice.

She reminded the participants that it is not the quantum of funds deployed in states that matters, but rather how efficient and effective the fund managers are in utilizing same for the benefit of the target learners.

She emphasised that the goal of UBEC is to ensure that participants understand and carry out the very crucial responsibility of ensuring that every naira allocated to the UBE programme is accounted for and effectively utilized in ways that add value and impact positively on the learning outcomes of the Nigerian child.

The executive secretary encouraged all participants to approach the training with an open mind, recommit to the principles of transparency, accountability, as well as excellence in service delivery, while urging them to embrace new perspectives that will improve our performances as UBE fund managers, going forward.