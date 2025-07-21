Tinubu: Within Hours, I Lost Two Men I Held in High Esteem Last Sunday

*Hails late Awujale, says he was more than a royal father to him, principled and fearless

*Says he predicted he’ll win 2023 presidential poll and future elections

*Bakare: without Awujale’s intervention, APC may not have emerged, his death on same day as Buhari marked symbolic turning point

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Wale Igbintade, Segun James and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu, reflecting on some events in the country, especially last week, said in a matter of hours penultimate Sunday, he lost two men who were very dear to him.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died last but one Sunday ago at a London clinic after a protracted illness, and hours after, the paramount ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, also passed on.

Buhari died at the age of 82 years, and Adetona was aged 91, and reigned for 65 years, having ascended the throne in 1960.

In a tweet on his verified X, Tinubu said, “Last Sunday, within hours, I lost two men I held in the highest esteem: my dear predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Kabiyesi, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, the Awujale of Ijebuland, who joined his ancestors after over 65 remarkable years on the throne.

“Kabiyesi was more than a royal father to me. He was a confidant, a guide, and a man of truth whose wisdom never failed to steady those who sought it.

“In over six decades on the throne, he ruled with rare dignity, candour, and courage, always putting the people first with an unmistakable sense of duty.

“I am in Ijebu-Ode today to honour his legacy at his eighth-day Fidau prayers. Oba Adetona’s demise has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

“His voice, leadership, and generosity will echo far beyond Ijebuland. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all who mourn him.”

Calling on Nigerians, especially those of the Yoruba stock, to unite, strengthen their bonds, and honour Adetona’s legacy, Tinubu urged citizens to embrace a culture of truth and uphold the values of integrity exemplified by the late monarch.

He said, “We have to be more united, bonded in the spirit that he left behind, cherish his legacy, and appreciate him in death. His legacy will endure, it is left for you and I to reflect the culture and the value he presented.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the late monarch, Tinubu hailed Oba Adetona as a principled and fearless leader whose life embodied the fundamental values of dignity and honour that define the Yoruba race.

According to him, “Today marks a very great day in the history of our nation and, particularly the history of our race, the Yoruba race. You can’t find any further definition of our culture. If you go further from Awujale, you will learn a lot.

“For me standing before you today, I thank God Almighty that I stand before you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our history would not have been completed carefully and richly if I failed in the last election. I was successful because of your support and the blessing of late Awujale.

“I went to him and he said, ‘you are winning that election and you will win second term. Go ahead.’ Today he is no more. He is gone. God has blessed us. If you listened to the richness of his wisdom, I’m extremely proud of him.”

The president added, “Awujale brought pride to the Yoruba race. He was always there for us in time of need. I remember the role he played during the June 12 struggle. Baba was steadfast and courageous.

“I am happy that I honoured him with Grand Commander Of Nigeria honour. We have to be one, bonded in the spirit he left behind. We have named some institutions in his honour. Awujale legacy will continue to endure.”

Tinubu highlighted the pivotal role of the late Awujale in Nigeria’s democratic history, stressing that the country’s narrative would be incomplete without acknowledging his profound contributions.

He also expressed deep gratitude for the support he received from the late paramount ruler during his campaign for the 2023 presidential poll, stating that the monarch’s prayers for a resounding victory played a significant role in his success.

Tinubu stated, “I could recount the June 12 episode, our episodes in his palace were for real determination to reverse the annulment of June 12 presidential elections, Baba was steadfast and resolute to the support.”

The president said, “That he lived to see the calendar as a 91-year-old and to be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Niger, I am proud to even go through that motion and the emotional attachment that I have with him.”

Earlier at the Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode residence of Oba Adetona, Tinubu prayed at the tomb of the late Awujale of ijebuland.

He spoke in private with the widows, children and other members of the immediate family of the late Awujale, commiserated with the family, and prayed that Almighty Allah will forgive the late Oba Adetona, and grant his widows long life.

At the Igbeba family court, the president was received by the immediate members of the late Awujale’s family, led by Oloori Agba Iyabode Adetona, Oloori Adekemi Adetona, Oloori Modupe, children, among many other relations.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, described the late Awujale as more than a monarch, but the voice of the voiceless, a revered patriarch whose enduring legacy will continue to inspire leadership.

“Under Oba Adetona’s leadership, Ijebu land witnessed unprecedented leadership, Kabiyesi upheld the dignity of Ijebu culture and upheld the dignity of the Yoruba race, his reign brought prestige to our land,” Abiodun stated.

Acknowledging the presence of Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, at the fidau prayer, the governor expressed gratitude for their support and highlighted that the state’s local initiatives served as a powerful extension of the president’s Renewed Hope vision, fostering lasting legacies of prosperity.

In his Islamic sermon, the Imam, Professor Kamaldeen Balogun, whose teachings were grounded in justice and equality for all, emphasised the importance of remaining mindful of the connection between this worldly life and the hereafter.

The president was accompanied to the fidau by some governors, led by Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman; and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake; and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijjani, among others.

The 8th day fidau was held amid tight security at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, and attended by eminent personalities.

Others present included the deputy governors of Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo states, former Governors Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Ibikunle Amosun, members of the National Assembly, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, and traditional rulers.



Bakare: Without Awujale’s Intervention, APC May Not Have Emerged, Dying Same Day as Buhari Symbolic Turning Point

Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, said without the pivotal intervention of the late Awujale, the All Progressives Congress (APC) might never have emerged as a political party.

Bakare declared that the monarch’s behind-the-scenes influence was instrumental to uniting the opposition ahead of the 2015 general election.

Bakare made the revelation during a sermon reflecting on the recent deaths of Buhari and Oba Adetona.

He described their passing on the same day as “deeply symbolic” and a “prophetic shift” in Nigeria’s political and moral landscape.

He said, “From my unique perspective, I’m especially moved by the fact that Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona passed on the same day as former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This coincidence is significant, not only because of the Awujale’s untold contributions to Buhari’s political rise, but also because July 13 is the same day I left Abeokuta for Lagos in search of purpose. That day now carries a deeper resonance.”