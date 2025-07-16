Bet9ja Kicks Off Inaugural Football Carnival with Sports, Music, Social Impact

Over the past weekend, one of Nigeria’s leading sports betting brands, Bet9ja, brought energy, excitement, and entertainment to the heart of Lekki with the inaugural edition of The Football Carnival.

Held on Sunday at The Fidelity Ground in Oniru, the event delivered everything from dramatic goals to playful banter, turning a love of sport into an unforgettable lifestyle experience. Fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind football showdown featuring four electric teams captained by some of Nigeria’s most beloved pop culture figures: nightlife star Yhemolee (Yhemo FC), content creator Shank (Shank FC), reality TV star Sheggz (Sheggz FC), and actor/entertainer Charles Okocha (Okocha FC).

With thousands of fans in attendance, the atmosphere was a carnival of good energy, blending football with street culture, live music, influencer moments, food, fashion and more.

Speaking at the event, Jennifer Olatunji, Senior Marketing Manager at Bet9ja, said,

“The Celebrity 5-Aside Tournament is a celebration of passion, community, and the dynamic spirit of Nigerian youth culture. Bet9ja remains committed to driving engagement through experiences that speak directly to our audience’s hearts and passions.”

While the focus was on fun, football and community energy, the event also spotlighted four social causes, with each team playing for a foundation close to their hearts.

Yhemo FC represented the Festus Fajemilo Foundation, which supports individuals affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Shank FC backed the Morainbow Down Syndrome Foundation, a group advocating for children with Down Syndrome.

Sheggz FC played for the Bethesda School for the Blind, supporting education and rehabilitation for visually impaired children.

Okocha FC stood with the Givers Supportive Foundation, known for its work in medical outreach and social welfare.

Yhemo FC clinched first place, defeating Shank FC in an enthralling final. All four teams earned financial prizes for the charities they represented, with a total of ₦2 million donated.

The event also featured a unique partnership with the Mainland BlockParty and the ensuing performances took the night to another level.

BNXN (formerly known as Buju), Terry G, Bella Shmurda, CDQ, and Shoday took over the stage, alongside DJs Wanni x Handi, Titanium, Etee, and Venum. M.I.A., Toby Shang, and Livewire ensured the energy was maintained from start to finish.

The Bet9ja Celebrity 5-Aside Tournament is part of the brand’s broader campaign to champion sports entertainment and create immersive fan experiences across Nigeria.