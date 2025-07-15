Bauchi to Develop Anthem, Logo to Promote Patriotism

•Approves erosion control, agricultural training for 1,000 youths

In its quest to promote patriotism and preserve its identity, the Bauchi State Executive Council has declared plan to develop a State Anthem and logo.

The move is aimed at restoring the State’s lost glory in tourism and culture.

Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Usman Shehu Usman, disclosed this to journalists at the end of an Executive Council meeting in Bauchi.

He explained that the proposed State anthem and logo would help inculcate a sense of pride and belonging among citizens, serving as symbols of unity and identity for the people.

The Commissioner noted that the proposed anthem and logo would be designed to reflect the State’s values, culture, and history, making them a unique representation of Bauchi’s identity.

According to him, the proposal was in tandem with the Administration’s continued commitment to having a new Bauchi State as embodied in the #MyBauchiproject agenda of the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The State Executive Council also approved the commencement of erosion control projects in some communities across three local government areas affected by severe environmental degradation.

The projects are to be executed in Badara of Kirfi local government, Gwaram in Alkaleri local government and Katsalle in Bauchi local government with over N900 million earmarked for the interventions.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Environment Danlami Ahmed Kawule made this known to journalists shortly after the council meeting presided over by the Governor.

The commissioner also explained that the council has approved funds for the training of 1,000 youths in modern agricultural practices.

According to him, the initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to boost food security and enhance agricultural productivity

Similarly, the Government has disclosed that it has plans to address land encroachment at the Lame Bura Game Reserve, citing security concerns arising from the encroachment, which has turned the reserve into a hideout for criminals.

The Government expressed its determination to adequately protect the Reserve from criminals who are currently using the vast forest as hideouts and ensure the safety of the entire environment.

Furthermore, the government has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to commence the sales of fertilizers at a subsidised rate of N20,000, aiming to boost agricultural productivity and support farmers struggling with high production costs.

The move is expected to support farmers in their wet season farming activities which will in turn, boost agricultural productivity in the State.

Kawule noted that the council also emphasised the need for speedy implementation of the erosion control from Tsohon Kamfani, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Federal Low Cost to Gwallagan Mayaka all within the state metropolis under a World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes ACReSAL Project.