Sokoto Obidients Movement Rejects Kenneth Okonkwo’s Claim

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bold move, the Sokoto State Obidient Movement stakeholders have categorically rejected Kenneth Okonkwo’s assertion that only a northern candidate can defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The movement, which is part of the nationwide coalition supporting Peter Obi’s presidential bid, reaffirmed its support for the former Anambra State governor, citing his proven nationwide appeal and the need to dismantle power imbalances.

At a press briefing in Sokoto, the movement’s spokesperson, Abubakar Yawale, presented a detailed rebuttal of Okonkwo’s claim, emphasising that it undermines Nigeria’s democratic spirit and ignores Peter Obi’s proven nationwide appeal.

“We reject Okonkwo’s assertion in its entirety,” Yawale said. “It is a divisive and misguided claim that seeks to perpetuate the very power imbalances we seek to dismantle. Peter Obi’s candidacy represents a beacon of hope for a Nigeria where merit trumps region and ethnicity.”

The movement highlighted several key points in support of Obi’s candidacy, including his impressive performance in the 2023 presidential election, where he defeated Tinubu in Lagos and secured 25.4 per cent of the national

vote.

The movement also cited the Arewa Consultative Forum’s (ACF) criticism of Tinubu’s administration, creating fertile ground for Obi’s message.

In a direct response to Okonkwo’s claim, the movement stated that running a southerner against Tinubu does not gift him victory, as evidenced by Obi’s 2023 Lagos win. The movement also emphasised that Nigeria’s unwritten zoning rule reserves 2027 for the South, and fielding a northern candidate would fracture opposition unity.

The Sokoto Obidient Movement called on Peter Obi to remain steadfast as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer and rejected any vice-presidential arrangement. The movement also urged northern leaders to join the “North for Obi” campaign, focusing on economic justice and security.

As the 2027 presidential election draws near, the Sokoto Obidient Movement’s stance represents a significant boost to Peter Obi’s candidacy, emphasising the need for a candidate who embodies merit and national appeal.