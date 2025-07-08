FCMB Extends Banking Operations , Open New Branch at Sangotedo

Kayode Tokede

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has said it has officially commissioned a new branch in Sangotedo, Lagos state.

Local leaders expressed strong support and high hopes for the new branch’s impact on the community’s economic growth.Oba Abiodun Ogunbo, the Ogudu Oshadi I of Ogombo Kingdom, represented by Chief Lukman Lawal, the Aro of Ogombo Kingdom, warmly welcomed FCMB.

He stressed the critical need for banking services for residents and businesses, commending the Bank’s track record of supporting individuals and enterprises.He was optimistic that the new branch would create new opportunities and boost economic activity.

The Olu of Sangotedo Kingdom, Oba Mohammed Olufunmi, represented by Otunba Tunde Johnson, also expressed appreciation for the new branch.

He encouraged FCMB to deepen its presence in the community, citing the rapid development in the area as a compelling reason for the Bank to expand its presence further.

The Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Honourable John Ogundare, stressed the importance of FCMB’s new branch, stating, “today marks a significant milestone for Sangotedo and the entire Eti-Osa.”

Managing Director/CEO of First City Monument Bank, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Comla, the Bank’s National Head of Sales, reaffirmed FCMB’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable banking.

She stated that the bank is there to grow with the community, promising flexible financing for businesses and committing to bringing more people into the formal economy.

Group Head of Operations and International Trade Services at FCMB, Mr Ademola Idowu highlighted the Bank’s commitment to delivering excellent and sustainable services.