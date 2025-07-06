Tinubu: We Remain Committed To Welfare, Operational Capacity Of Armed Forces

* Assures military of absolute support as it confronts, defeats agents of terror

* Describes security challenges facing nation as existential

* Gives military marching orders to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine the Nigerian nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying his administration will continue investing in modern equipment, intelligence and human capital to ensure officers and personnel of the military are well armed.

He noted that while a country is as strong as the courage of those who defend it, the Nigerian Army has remained the spine of Nigeria’s sovereignty for the past 162 years, shaping the course of the nation’s history.

Speaking Sunday during the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration at Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, the president said the nation owes it as a duty to keep equipping and empowering those who defend it.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, declared: “To the men and women of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces more broadly, I reaffirm my administration’s unwavering commitment to your welfare and operational capacity.

“We will continue to invest in modern equipment, in intelligence, and in the human capital that drives your effectiveness. This is not a favour. It is a duty owed to those who defend us.”

Hailing the theme for this year’s Army Day celebration, ‘Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive,’ the president observed that the theme is a reflection of both strategy and humanity, just as he said there can be no great army without building strong soldiers.

“You cannot build a great army without first building strong soldiers. Their welfare, morale, equipment and sense of purpose are not afterthoughts. They are the bedrock of national security. I commend your commitment to placing the soldier at the centre of reform, and I assure you that this administration stands firmly with you on that path,” he stated.

President Tinubu paid glowing tribute to the Nigerian troops for their enduring sacrifice, pointing out that they have made the nation proud by carrying its “flag high on peacekeeping missions across the continent and around the globe”, as well as fighting for peace and standing for principle.

“Today, we honour the enduring sacrifice of these men and women. We honour those who have paid the supreme price. And we honour those who continue to wear the uniform, who continue to stand at the gates of our democracy, shielding us from those who would tear it down,” he said.

The president acknowledged the security challenges threatening the nation’s peace and unity, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry and separatist agitations, noting that they are not mere security threats but existential ones.

He charged the Nigerian troops to rise to the occasion, assuring them of his absolute authorization and the trust of Nigerians in confronting and defeating the agents of terror.

His words: “And let it be said plainly: these evils do not discriminate by tribe or faith. They destroy churches and mosques alike. They abduct children without asking where they worship. Therefore, our response must be united, firm and uncompromising.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorization and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation. You have my confidence, my support and my prayers. And I know that you have the resolve to prevail.”

Further eulogizing the nation’s fallen heroes, President Tinubu said some of them “now lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation,” while others still nurse “the wounds of war as living reminders of the sacrifices made in our name”.

The president extended the nation’s deepest sympathy to the families they left behind, promising that their memory will remain for generations to come, as their blood was not spilled in vain.

“And to those who remain in service, I urge you to press on with honour, guided by our constitution and by the principles of international law. Your strength must remain disciplined, your courage must remain anchored in justice, and your mission must remain rooted in the values that define us as a people,” he stated.

To all stakeholders working for peace and national security across the country, President Tinubu urged them not to forget that it is not the duty of soldiers alone to work towards nation-building, reminding them that it is also the responsibility of all citizens, leaders, and institutions to do so.

“We have no other country but Nigeria, and we must not mortgage her future to division, indifference, or delay,” he said, thanking the Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his leadership and efforts to steer the Nigerian Army “with professionalism and foresight”.

Earlier, the CAS, Oluyede, said in the course of more than a century and a half, the Nigerian Army had experienced substantial transformation in its organisational structure and equipment, adding that over the years, the enduring tradition in its history is the steadfast spirit and unwavering commitment to sacrifice of Nigerian soldiers.

He noted that the Nigerian Army of today is not only resilient but also armed with modern and state-of-the-art equipment, platforms and capabilities to confront as well as deter any threat to the country.

Oluyede urged field commanders to be bold, strong, ingenious and audacious, stressing that every operation must be geared towards one clear objective: the nation’s success.

He said: “While we may be uncertain about what the future holds, we are certain of our capabilities in the present. Therefore, we shall use the latter as the strength to prepare for the uncertainties of tomorrow.

“As we continue to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria, we have heightened the concentration of personnel on professionalism. To this end, I enjoin our law-abiding citizens, especially those living within proximity of our areas of operation to understand that our deployment and activities are designed to protect, defend and not to oppress them.”

Oluyede expressed the Nigerian Army’s gratitude to President Tinubu for his strategic guidance and unwavering support to the army, saying: “Your presence in our midst today did not only add colour and glamour to the celebration but has also emphatically demonstrated your collective support for us.”