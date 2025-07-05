itel Energy Strengthens Presence in Renewable Energy Market

Omolabake Fasogbon

Provider of Solar Solutions, itel Energy has reinforced its presence in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector with the opening of a new sales and service experience centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The organisation explained that this move was in response to growing demand for alternative energy solutions, amid widespread electricity challenges in urban areas.

The new outlet serves as a retail and technical support point for end-users, energy contractors, and regional distributors seeking off-grid solar systems and energy storage products.

PR Manager of the company, Olaotan Fawehinmi, explained that the outlet was intended to provide hands-on product interaction, onsite consultation, and prompt technical support for customers and partners operating in Lagos and environs.

The event gathered key industry players, EPC engineers, business owners, and local distributors who praised the brand’s customer-centric model and business-friendly structure.

In his remark, General Manager of Flotel Electronics Limited, John Nwoye, stated that the physical shop and support team make doing business in the vicinity faster and more efficient.

Also commenting, Operations Manager of Flotel Electronics Limited, James Agbo said, “Beyond the products, itel understands the Nigerian customers and the market. From flexible warranty options to nationwide service coverage and instant tech support, it’s clear they are in it for the long haul.”

High Cost of Data, Devices Hindering Business Access, Expert Warns

Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading digital economy is being threatened by the high cost of internet data and devices that continue to limit business access, the Chief Executive Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Oluwole Asalu, has warned.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent figures released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), indicating a broadband penetration increase to 48.15 percent in April 2025 from 44 percent in December 2024, Asalu stressed that the current progress is not enough.

“This figure remains well below the 70 percent national target and represents more than a statistical shortfall. It’s a foundational gap that is stifling innovation, restricting business growth, and excluding millions from the digital economy,” he said.

He maintained that digital infrastructure, including affordable broadband, reliable power supply, accessible data centers, and seamless cloud integration, must be treated as national priorities.

“Without this infrastructure, our investments in artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, and remote work will remain fragmented and fail to deliver at scale,” he pointed out.

The tech expert in a media parley in Lagos, recently commended the just-launched National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN), however, worried that its goals are being undercut by obstacles such as Right of Way (RoW) charges imposed by some state governments.

“Even with nearly 29 percent of Nigerians using the internet regularly, many more are left out because of high data prices and expensive smartphones. We need to reduce import duties, stimulate local smartphone assembly, and consider targeted subsidies for broadband to democratise digital access.”

Asalu argued further that unreliable electricity continues to disrupt digital services, particularly in underserved areas.