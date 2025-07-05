Faith-Based Drama ‘The Wives’ for  Premiere July 6 

A new christian drama series, ‘The Wives’ will be released to the publicJuly 6, marking the debut project from Illui Productions, the film arm of The Elevation Church.

The ten-episode series, described as a faith-rooted African drama, explores themes of marriage, family, and personal growth through a lens of spirituality and cultural relevance. It is directed by Orire Nwani and executive produced by Pastors Godman and Bola Akinlabi, global lead pastors of The Elevation Church, alongside Debo Omotunde, the church’s director of global ministry.

Speaking ahead of the release, Pastor Godman Akinlabi described the series as a tool for reflection and dialogue.

“We are thrilled to present ‘The Wives’, a series that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. Through authentic storytelling, we explore the beauty and challenges of relationships, offering valuable lessons for every stage of life”, he said.

He informed further that he premiere will take place at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, with over 3,000 guests expected to attend the red-carpet event.

“Featuring a diverse cast of both established and emerging talents, The Wives stars Patrick Diabuah, Anee Icha, Tope Tedela, Tomi Ojo, Timilehin Ojeola, Tuke Morgan, Seun Kentebe, and Sharon Rotimi. The series promises a nuanced portrayal of modern African households and the personal trials that shape individual and family narratives”,he added.

Pastor Bola Akinlabi highlighted the broader ambition of the project, stating that it signals a powerful new chapter in faith-driven filmmaking.

She added that the series reinforces the church’s commitment to high-quality, thought-provoking content that resonates globally.

“The series underscores a growing trend among faith organizations leveraging digital media to spark community engagement and address contemporary issues through culturally grounded storytelling”, she said.