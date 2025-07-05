2Baba on Fidelity: Brutal Truth or Just Toxic Masculinity?

Tosin Clegg

During a recent podcast interview with Nedu, veteran artiste, 2Baba stirred controversy with a claim about male fidelity. The music icon stated that, in his opinion, it is biologically difficult for a man to remain sexually loyal to just one woman. He argued that while a man may truly love one woman deeply and wholeheartedly, his natural, biological impulses often make it challenging for him to stay sexually committed to only her.

2Baba’s comments have since sparked debate online, with many questioning the implications of such a statement, especially from a public figure of his stature. Over the years, he has been known to be with several women who have had kids for him.

Some months ago, he parted ways with Annie Macaulay, a woman he spent his early rise in his career with, before finally getting married to her amidst the multiple women in his life. Thereafter, he married Ms. Natasha.

But in a sudden twist of events, 2baba reversed his statements on the podcast in a viral video, with many sharing their thoughts on how they feel about the whole matter.

A recap of the two-minute video that went viral states, “I know I fucked up with what I said and I know I’m going to get cancelled cos of it. I know I’m going to pay a heavy price and face the consequences. But I apologise to my fans and most importantly, my wife, the love of my life, Natasha, and also my kids. I’m terribly sorry. That’s not who I am.

“The amount of response that I got has made me see how much people love and respect me. For me to now use stupid statements to cancel everything, that’s not who I am. I’m sorry.”

While some have agreed with 2Baba, calling his statement an honest reflection of male nature, others expressed strong displeasure, criticising the music icon for normalising infidelity. Many believe his remarks reinforce harmful stereotypes and undermine the values of commitment and accountability in relationships.

But let’s go back a little to the genesis of the whole matter when 2baba made this statement during the podcast. As much as he tried to be firm with his words, Nedu’s follow up question asking if he could be with another woman aside his wife unsettled 2baba.

He pointed out Nedu was looking for trouble with the question, but restating his point he said, “But I want to believe you know what I’m talking about, and it is what has gotten so many people in trouble. So many heartaches and unnecessary stuff would be avoided if we can accept this simple fact.”

Another thing to note was 2baba’s body chemistry during the interview. He showed unsettling reactions as the conversation was ongoing, but many may pay little or no attention to that, but rather his statements and a follow-up apology which has now accompanied the whole drama.

One could argue that 2Baba could have approached the subject more thoughtfully, as expected of someone of his status, or perhaps acknowledging the complexities of human desire without making bold statements that risk reinforcing stereotypes. He might have also known when to draw the line, especially as the conversation began to shift into controversial territory.

But beyond how he said it, the bigger question remains: Is his view an honest reflection of reality, or a convenient, even selfish, interpretation of masculinity? Many social media users believe his statement echoes outdated notions that excuse male infidelity as “natural,” rather than challenging men to rise above impulse and embrace accountability in relationships.