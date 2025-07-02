Stanbic IBTC Bank Wins Trade Finance Award

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank has been honoured with the Best Trade Finance Bank in West Africa award at the Global Trade Review (GTR) Awards in London.

The award recognises the bank’s exceptional performance in trade finance and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

Commenting on the award, Executive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin, in a statement emphasised the importance of trade finance in fostering economic development: “Trade finance is vital for the growth and sustainability of businesses, especially in emerging markets. This award is a recognition of our efforts to empower businesses and contribute to the overall economic progress of West Africa. We remain focused on enhancing our service offerings and supporting our clients in achieving their trade objectives and beyond.”

The recognition at the GTR Awards underscores Stanbic IBTC Bank’s leadership and expertise in trade financing solutions, positioning the bank as a vital partner in promoting international trade across West Africa. The bank’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions continues to drive its success in the competitive trade finance landscape.

Head, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, shared insights on the significance of the recognition, “This Award of Best Trade Finance Bank in West Africa is not only an honour but a responsibility.”