Tinubu Presides Over ECOWAS’ 67th Ordinary Session

* Regional body elects new leader today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was re-elected on July 4, 2024 for a second term of Chairmanship of the Authority in Abuja, having served his first term from July 9, 2023, will be handing over to another president of a member-state today.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, had on Friday evening hinted of the leadership change during the closing session of the 94th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

He said: “As the agenda of the Summit, we endorsed the election of a new Chair of Authority. This may be my last Council Session as the Chair of this Council.”

Sources at the ongoing 67th Session of the Authority reliably hinted that President Tinubu may be succeeded as Chairman by the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The election of a new Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, is a prominent agenda item at the on-going 67th ordinary session of the regional body.

Details later…