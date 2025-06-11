Kogi Reassures Citizens of Adequate Security as Lawmaker Decries Kidnappings

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has reassured its people of its unwavering commitment to combat insecurity, urging the citizens, media stakeholders, and political actors to avoid spreading fear or politicising the state security challenges.

This was contained in a statement made available to the journalists by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja yesterday.

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Sunday Karimi, had decried the daily occurrence of kidnapping incidents in his district, describing it as one too many.

He lamented the gruesome death of 76 years old retired Major Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors.

But the government said it is quietly but effectively recording progress in its fight against criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, within the state.

It said: “These gains are not coincidental. They are results from well-planned strategies and deep institutional engagements aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of every Kogite.”

While sympathising with families affected by recent attacks, the government stressed that such incidents should not be used to spread misinformation or panic. “Misinformation and alarmist narratives only embolden criminals and demoralise communities. We call on opinion leaders and the media to work with us, not against us,” it stated.

The government also condemned what it described as “the politicisation of insecurity by certain desperate politicians,” warning that such behavior undermines the collective fight against crime. “Those who brought medicines whose side effects are worse than the ailments should not raise frivolous alarms when the right medicines are administered,” the statement noted.

According to credible intelligence, the rise in security threats in parts of Kogi State is linked to regional shifts, especially as intensified security operations in the North East and North West have forced criminal elements to migrate toward the North Central, including Kogi State.

Despite the challenges, the government emphasised its efforts in deploying advanced security infrastructure, strengthening intelligence gathering, and fostering community engagement. “Our duty is not to spread fear but to inspire hope. And we are not just speaking hope, we are delivering it through action,” it said.

Governor Usman Ododo, the statement added, remains fully committed to prioritising security without politicising it, adding: “We are taking responsibility, not shifting blame,” as it urged politicians to focus on performance, not panic.

He urged politicians to focus on performance as a tool for reelection rather than raising panic, saying performers do not fear reelection.

The government expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, and local security outfits such as the Vigilante Service and hunters group for their unwavering support.

The statement ended with a call for unity: “Let us not propagate propaganda for criminals. Let us work together to defeat fear and inspire hope.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Sunday Karimi, has expressed concern that the people of his district now remain in their houses, noting that even at that, they are still being kidnapped in their homes.

Karimi described the story and rate of kidnapping in his senatorial district, from Lokoja, Kakanda, Bunu axis, in Kiri area of Kabba Bunu LGA as worrisome, saying till date, the 92-year-old traditional ruler of Okoloke is still in the custody of his abductors.

The federal lawmaker said all over the places in Kogi West, his people now live in fear, pointing out that kidnapping is now a daily occurrence, calling for collective actions by security agencies to free his people from fear in order to live their lives normally.

He disclosed that plans are underway to organise the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and clerics under the Council of Ulaamau to organize a three-day fasting and prayer session that would help free the people from the activities of the miscreants who are terrorising the area

According to him, “The time for us to go spiritual in fighting this miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breathe and live freely. I’m putting machinery in motion to help organize and hold this spiritual intervention because we are no longer safe to live our lives.”

Karimi expressed sadness over the death of Major Ajayi, who he described as a perfect gentleman, with concern for the growth of Kogi West. While lamenting his gruesome murder in the hands of the kidnappers, he prayed for others who are still in captivity to regain their freedom.

He condoled with the family of the deceased Ajayi and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.