NECA Commends FG’s Relaunch of National Talent Export Programme

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the federal government for relaunching the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) with the target of creating one million jobs in five years and enhancing foreign exchange earnings by leveraging on the country’s human capital.

The NATEP was established in September 2023 to position Nigeria as a global hub for service exports, talent development, and international talent deployment.

Commenting on the relaunch of the NATEP, the Director of NECA, Mr. Adewale-SmattOyerinde, highlighted that recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that over 2.3 million Nigerians were unemployed in 2023 and 133 million people living below the poverty line in 2022, a number that might have increased.

He noted that while Nigeria was richly endowed with both natural and human resources, the challenge has not been the absence of sound policies or initiatives, but rather the lack of coordination and effective implementation.

He, however, noted that NATEP is poised to bridge this gap, especially in managing and exporting Nigeria’s vast talent pool.

He said: “The programme’s core pillars – policy support, talent development, infrastructure and innovation, and financial incentives underscore its strategic framework.”

Oyerinde pointed out the existing fragmentation in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and talent export sectors are currently operating without a coherent policy direction.

He, however, expressed optimism that NATEP, under the leadership of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. JumokeOduwole, who previously led the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), would provide the needed direction and coherence.

He also said since it was relaunched, NATEP has gained traction with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and commitments from global technology giants such as Huawei and Microsoft.

These developments, according to NECA, have signaled a promising future in positioning Nigeria as Africa’s leading outsourcing destination.

However, NECA has emphasised the need for NATEP to align with relevant International LabourOrganisation’s (ILO) conventions, particularly the ILO Convention No. 88 on the role of public employment services, and

the ILO Convention No. 181 concerning private employment agencies.

“These conventions are critical to establishing ethical and effective frameworks for outsourcing and international talent mobility,” Oyerinde said.

He also encouraged Nigerian youths to register in the NATEP database to take full advantage of the opportunities it offers.

He also urged them to pursue relevant skills and certifications through recognised talent development agencies to enhance their global employability.

He recommended the integration of target skill sets into national academic curricula, starting from the secondary school level, to ensure a continuous pipeline of qualified talent for the programme.

Oyerinde also underscored the importance of maintaining a balance between meeting domestic skill demands and exporting talent to avoid excessive brain drain and the potential negative impact on Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.