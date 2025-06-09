  • Monday, 9th June, 2025

Kwankwaso Receives 1,230 APC Supporters 

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano. 

National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has received no fewer than 1,230 former supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party. 

The defectors, who hailed from Albasu and Sumaila Local Government Areas in the Kano South Senatorial District, were previously aligned with the Waraka political group of Senator Kawu Sumaila. 

A statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity to the the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature, said their return was formally announced during a political gathering held on Sunday, and attended by key party stakeholders. 

Addressing the gathering, Kwankwaso reiterated his long-standing commitment to issue-based politics, which he said distinguished the NNPP from others. 

“I am always happy to receive people who believe in our movement, not because of financial incentives, but because of our collective vision for a better Nigeria. This is politics of ideology, not politics of the highest bidder.” 

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Jamilu Zamba and Maryam Romo, reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP and praised Kwankwaso’s leadership style. 

They stated that their decision to rejoin the party was informed by Kwankwaso’s integrity, consistency, and his unwavering commitment to grassroots development. 

“We have realised that this is where our political future lies,” said Zamba. 

