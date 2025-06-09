High Expectations as World Leaders Set for US/Africa Business Summit in Angola

From June 22 to 25, 2025, the Corporate Council on Africa, the leading United States business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa will meet in Luanda, Angola, to engage world leaders and business owners on how to strengthen commercial relations between the US and Africa. Raheem Akingbolu writes on the theme of the summit and how it will boost Africa’s economy

With the theme, “Pathways to Prosperity: A Shared Vision for United State-Africa Partnership,” the 17th United States(US)/Africa Business Summit in 2025 in the city of Luanda, Angola, is designed to open a new path for Africa development. Among other things, the summit will look at the possibility of fostering a climate conducive to investment and trade; promoting business and investment opportunities in Africa and providing a platform for US and African businesses to explore new opportunities.



According to a statement issued by the media office of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), this year’s summit will bring together more than 1,500 delegates, including African presidents, heads of government and ministers, senior US Government officials and leaders from US and African companies. The statement further stated that the 2025 summit sessions will cover the full range of opportunities to expand US/Africa trade, investment, and business relations.

The US/Africa Business Summit in Angola marks the first opportunity for the new US and African leadership to engage in dialogue and is expected to foster transformative partnerships across the continent.



With US trade policy redefining US economic engagement with African nations in key value chains, the summit is expected to provide a high-level engagement, deal-making opportunities, and strategic dialogue between US and African government and private sector leaders. The summit, which will be hosted by the CCA in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Angola, will give African Heads of State and Ministers, senior US government officials, US and African CEOs, investors, and thought leaders from across Africa and the US opportunities to rub minds on areas of collaboration to deepen bilateral relationships.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY, the Chairman of the CCA, John Olajide, a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and civic leader, while urging Africa investors to key into the opportunities provided by the summit, said its theme reflects the shared commitment to building inclusive, long-term partnerships rooted in mutual benefit for both U.S. and African businesses and workers.



“The summit will centre on priority sectors such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare, digital transformation, agribusiness, creative industries, and sustainable finance,” he stated.



Olajide, a Nigerian based in Dallas, US is the Founder and CEO of Axxess, a leading healthcare technology company, and Chairman of Cavista Holdings Limited, a diversified holding and investment company with interests in technology, agriculture, hospitality, fintech, energy, and other sectors. With two weeks to go, the chairman disclosed that a distinguished roster of confirmed African Heads of State, Heads of Government, and Ministers would be addressing the summit.

He said: “I’m passionate about the summit because of its pedigree and ability to lift African nations. In particular, the list of leaders from the continent who have indicated their intention to participate in the summit gave me the assurance that Africa is ready to explore, invest, and develop. The presence of these leaders reinforces the strategic importance of the US-Africa commercial relationship and the commitment of African nations to creating enabling environments for business and investment.”



According to him, these prominent African leaders will share national strategies, policy updates, and visions for deeper economic partnerships with the U.S. at the summit. He also pointed out that each of the leaders will participate in targeted bilateral meetings with investors and multinational executives to explore concrete investment opportunities.



He also added that ministerial participation would enhance technical-level engagement and policy discussions, thereby ensuring a comprehensive exploration of investment climates, regulatory reforms, and public-private collaboration models across the continent.



Established in 1993, the CCA is a leading US business association focused on connecting business interests in Africa. CCA has been pivotal in promoting business and investment between the US and Africa, serving as a trusted intermediary for over three decades.



Over the years, CCA has been involved in providing innovative inputs to African corporate development in various ways. In the area of the Agribusiness initiative, the body’s agribusiness initiative aimed at promoting investment and trade in the agricultural sector. There are also sector-focused working groups, through which CCA hosts working groups with a focus on various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, health, and ICT, providing insights and solutions for businesses operating in Africa. Another key intervention is that CCA organises country and sector-specific trade missions, which enables members to meet and network with senior government officials and local business leaders. Closely related to this is that the body also periodically facilitates business-to-business meetings and networking opportunities, fostering partnerships and uncovering new investment avenues.



As a platform for action-oriented engagement, since its inception, the US/Africa Business Summit has served as a vital platform for advancing US/Africa commercial partnerships. This year’s gathering marks the 17th edition of the summit and the first major opportunity for new leadership in the US and Africa to meet to discuss the US/Africa economic partnership. Angola is the new Chair of the African Union and senior officials of the new US administration from key agencies such as the Departments of State, Commerce and Energy, as well as the US Development Finance Corporation and US Export-Import Bank will participate in the summit.



Angola’s leadership in hosting the event will also highlight Africa’s regional integration and economic transformation, particularly through initiatives such as the Lobito Corridor, a key logistics and transport route expected to bolster trade across Southern and Central Africa.



The summit will feature over 30 plenary sessions, breakout sessions, and deal rooms, offering opportunities for real-time business matchmaking, investor roundtables, and in-depth sectoral dialogues.



Meanwhile, the media office has further alluded to the fact that past summits have facilitated multi-million-dollar deals, catalysed new joint ventures, and introduced innovative financing instruments supporting the US ventures in African markets. Specifically, it was mentioned that in 2025, the stakes are higher as countries and companies navigate shifting trade dynamics.



On what to expect and key programme highlights, the organisers stated that there would be Presidential and Ministerial dialogues which will involve a high-level sessions with confirmed Heads of State and Ministers on major sectors and issues such as critical minerals, health, energy and agribusiness. It was also stated that there would be insights from the top US officials on trade policy, development finance, and strategic partnerships with Africa. In the interest of the private sector, there would be private sector-led panels that would feature the US and African CEOs sharing experiences, challenges, and opportunities for growth in African markets.



Also specially fashioned out to help business owners in Africa and US, is what is termed ‘Deal Rooms and B2B Matchmaking that would curate one-on-one meetings to connect African and American businesses, investors, and government leaders.



Finally, the sector-specific tracks would deep dives into energy transition, manufacturing, ICT and innovation, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and creative economies, while the special focus on women and youth in business will feature sessions that would be dedicated to inclusive growth, women-led enterprises, and the role of Africa’s dynamic youth.



The registration for the summit, which is open to US and African business leaders, investors, policymakers, development partners, and representatives from multilateral institutions are already ongoing and will be on until June 16.



To this end, a call has been made to US companies looking to enter or expand across African markets, and for African businesses eager to engage US capital and technology, to beverage the summit, which offers a rare, concentrated opportunity to do so—under one roof, over four days, in one of Africa’s most promising commercial capitals.



As global supply chains recalibrate and the world seeks sustainable and inclusive economic growth, Africa’s role as a partner—not just a destination—for investment – and innovation is increasingly vital. Hence, the US/Africa Business Summit is indeed where that future is forged.