Fubara’s Suspension: Rivers Women Seek God’s Strength, Call for Unity 

Less than three months into the suspension of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, hundreds of women have once again come together in faith and purpose, seeking renewed hope, divine strength and unity in the state.

The women, under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, at their weekly activity for praying for the state, are seeking a deeper commitment to the healing and progress of Rivers State.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and well-being, the women began their gathering with a refreshing physical walkout strengthening their bodies as a reflection of their resolve to remain strong, focused, and resilient.

The event held in Port Harcourt, progressed into an atmosphere of high praise and thanksgiving to God, as the women lifted their voices in worship, acknowledging the need for divine intervention and restoration in the state.

Firm in their convictions, the women reiterated their consistent call for genuine reconciliation among the people of Rivers State, praying earnestly for healing, peace, and the rekindling of trust and unity across communities.

“We engage in physical fitness to care for our bodies,” they stated, “but we are equally committed to building spiritual resilience, knowing that true strength comes from within.”

It was observed at the event that in a heartfelt declaration, the women affirmed: “We believe in the power of women, the power of prayer, and the healing power of love to restore what is broken. May our land know peace again. May every heart be mended, and may Rivers State continue to rise.”

They expressed unwavering faith that their prayers are already yielding results and called on all indigenes and residents of Rivers State to remain hopeful.

In spite of current challenges, they encouraged everyone not to despair, but to stand firm, united, and focused on building a brighter future.

Rivers Women Unite for SIM continues to champion peace, reconciliation, and spiritual revival, believing that through collective effort and divine guidance, the destiny of Rivers State will be fulfilled.