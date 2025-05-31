Eko DisCo Intensifies Crackdown on Vandalism, Energy Theft

.Two convictions secured, 2 others arraigned

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards vandalism, illegal connections, and energy theft, as the utility company secures two convictions and arraigns two additional suspects in its continued legal offensive across Lagos and Ogun states.

In a statement released by the company’s General Manager of Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, EKEDC confirmed that several legal proceedings initiated in 2024 and early 2025 have now led to significant judicial outcomes. The company emphasized that it will continue to pursue offenders and ensure they are brought to justice under the full extent of the law.

On March 13, 2025, a judgement was delivered in favour of EKEDC at a Magistrate Court in Lagos, convicting Mr. Christopher Osayi for the wilful destruction of electrical infrastructure at Lekki Phase 1 area. Mr. Lasaki said on the convictions for vandalism and theft, the offence was categorised as economic sabotage and a direct attack on electrical supply stability.

In another case, David Ndueso, a security guard formerly assigned to EKEDC’s Agungi Zonal Office, was caught on January 19, 2025, attempting to steal a 600-meter cable from the company’s storage facility. Legal proceedings concluded earlier this year with a conviction, reinforcing EKEDC’s internal security measures and zero-compromise policy on staff-related infractions.

Concerning ongoing prosecutions, he also announced the arraignment of two additional suspects, Mr. Babatunde Opeyemi and Mr. Idowu Raji, on charges related to the vandalism of a 100kVA transformer located along Herbert Macaulay Way in the Yaba area of Lagos. The case, currently before the Magistrate Court, has been adjourned to June 25, 2025.

“These acts of vandalism not only compromise our equipment but also significantly hinder our ability to provide stable and uninterrupted electricity to our customers,” said Mr. Lasaki.

On community vigilance and support, Lasaki said “EKEDC is calling on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around power installations, including illegal meter bypasses and attempted theft of cables or transformers, using the appropriate whistle-blower channels.

“We appreciate the continuous cooperation of our customers, community leaders, and security agencies who have played a vital role in protecting critical power infrastructure,” Lasaki added. “Their involvement is critical in our mission to provide a safe, reliable, and constant power supply towards empowering the quality of lives.”

EKEDC continues to invest in technology, infrastructure, and community engagement to combat energy theft and vandalism across its network. The company reiterated that those found culpable will face full legal consequences without exception.