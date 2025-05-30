TWO YEARS OF VISIONARY LEADERSHIP: SENATOR ANIEKAN BASSEY SALUTES PRESIDENT TINUBU AND GOVERNOR ENO

In a message filled with optimism and hope, Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umo Bassey Eno on the successful completion of two years in office, praising their dedication to building a better Nigeria for future generations.

Speaking to reporters in Uyo, Senator Bassey emphasized that both leaders have brought a fresh wave of purpose, inclusion, and innovation to governance. “This administration has shown that progress is possible when leaders stay connected to the people and committed to their promises,” he said.

He applauded Governor Eno for delivering real change at the grassroots through the ARISE Agenda. In just 24 months, the administration has opened up rural communities with over 599km of roadworks, improved education with 17 new digital-model public schools, and empowered farmers through the Dakkada scheme with grants, inputs, and modern equipment.

Healthcare delivery has also seen impressive strides with 16 solar-powered health centers and outreach programs that have reached over 50,000 individuals. Youth-focused programs like “One Youth One Skill” have invested more than ₦650 million in training and business development, while SME hubs and loan schemes now exist in all 31 local government areas.

At the national level, Senator Bassey highlighted the bold steps taken by President Tinubu to stabilize the economy and reposition Nigeria for growth. Key among these are the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate reforms—decisions that have attracted new investments and increased government revenue.

He commended national infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the introduction of a student loan scheme benefitting over 500,000 tertiary students. “The Skill-Up Artisans and Nigeria Youth Academy are opening new doors for our youth,” Senator Bassey noted, also citing progress in agriculture, defense, and digital transformation.

Encouraging unity and resilience, Senator Bassey concluded: “This is the dawn of a renewed Nigeria. Let’s stay the course and build a country where young people have every reason to dream, create, and thrive.”