Gateway Games, More than Sports Festival, Says Obasanjo

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday described the just concluded National Sports Festival (tagged Gateway Games) as more than a festival of sports.

Obasanjo in a remark at the closing ceremony of the two-week event, said the sports fiesta has been a triumph of unity, display of talents and show of national unity.

The former President who thumbed up the sports fiesta, in a statement made available to journalists, said he spoke not as a former president, but also as a happy and proud son of Ogun State.

He said, ” I was physically here with you at the colourful, glorious and inspiring Opening Ceremony. And what a spectacle! I watched some of the events in the comfort of my room.

“Indeed, Gateway Games Ogun 2024 has been more than a festival of sports – it has been a triumph of unity, display of talents and show of national unity.

“Over these past two weeks, we have watched Nigeria’s sons and daughters drawn from every region and creed compete not just for medals, but for

honour, to make friends and for indicating unyielding hope of a strong and united country.”

Obasanjo commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the organisation of the festival.

“To our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, once again, I offer my deepest and great personal appreciation. Your leadership, commitment and unwavering dedication have delivered not just a festival, but also a legacy. You have shown the world the strength, capacity, and hospitality of Ogun State.

“This was a world-class event in every measure and you have raised the standard for all to follow in future.

“To the 36 States of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the invited junior athletes (IJA), 38 teams in total, I salute your courage and sportsmanship. Your participation has reminded us that in every young

Nigerian lies capacity for greatness and ability to excel. As you go home, please keep the memories and remember that you are all champions, not only of sports, but of unity, diligence, resilience and national pride.

“To the National Sports Commission, the Main Organising Committee, the Local Organising Committees, our partners, and the thousands of volunteers who gave their time and talent to bring the dream to reality, thank you all. You have not only organized a festival; you have provided for us proud and exciting moments in our national life and a firm foundation for the future.

“As someone who has walked the lanes of leadership and who has always believed in Nigeria’s boundless potential, I urge all of you not to let the flame kindled here in Ogun go dim. Let it burn in our schools, our communities, our institutions and in every young heart determined to contribute to the Nigeria that we must have – a glorious land flowing with milk and honey for the good of all”, he concluded.