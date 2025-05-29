Yunnan Tin Company Eyes Nigerian Tin Market, Visits Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Yunnan Tin Company Limited of China, the largest tin producer and smelter in the world, is eyeing the Nigerian tin market, with special interest in Plateau State.

A ten-man Chinese delegation led by the Chairman and General Manager of the company, Mr. Liu Luke, the Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Yue Min, and Foreign Trade and Purchase Manager, Mrs. Li Niping visited the state to consult and research for the market.

During the visit, the company paid homage to His Royal Highness, Da Edward Gyang Bot, the traditional ruler of Barkin Ladi and Sector 4 Commander of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Lt. Colonel Isaac Indiorhwer where security dominated their discussion. The Commander assured the investor that Barkin Ladi was safe and welcoming to foreign investments.

Managing Director of the Laurium Mining Company in Jos, Mr. Ayodele Musibau Kusamotu received the Chinese and took them round his company.

He told them that there are 18 dry processing plants in the area of coverage, acknowledging that the ten officers came from the largest tin mining company in the world.

Elated by their visit, Kusamotu added that the officers from China came to see the facilities on ground and to know what was going on at the site.

He revealed that there has been an ongoing economic war in the area, saying, “I pay N70 million yearly to the Federal Government of Nigeria to renew my certificate even though I have not started mining work.

Responding, the Chinese who expressed delight to be in Nigeria, especially Barkin Ladi, said that they were in the state at the mining site to see things for themselves.

Having been taken round, he said that they were impressed especially with the security beef-up available, adding that it was good that they came themselves without involving any third party.