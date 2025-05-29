WAEC Apologises for Delay in English Language Exam, Cites Security, Logistical Challenges

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued an apology following the delay in the conduct of the English Language paper two during the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The council cited security concerns, logistical hurdles and sociocultural factors as key contributors to the disruption.

The Acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement, explained that the delay was a consequence of heightened efforts to prevent examination leakage and uphold the integrity of the exam process.

“While we successfully achieved our objective of preventing any leakage, it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination,” the statement read.

She emphasised that the integrity and security of its examinations remain a top priority, while also acknowledging the frustration and inconvenience caused to candidates, schools and parents.

To avoid similar issues in future examinations, the acting head of public affairs disclosed that it is working closely with security agencies to strengthen operational efficiency and ensure smooth administration moving forward.

“We recognise the importance of the timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this delay. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused,” she stated.

Adesina thanked all stakeholders for their patience and support during the disruption, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining high standards and promoting academic excellence across the West African sub-region.