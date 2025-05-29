Unsung Heroes Behind the Magic

From the glamour of The Real Housewives of Lagos to the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a team of incredibly talented individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes, shaping these productions. Here is a list of individuals – costume designers, cinematographers, and the set design team – who set the scene for our favourite characters to light up our screens:

The Visionary Stylists of Lagos Glamour (Anjy Luminee Couture, Amy Aghomi, and Veeky James):

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a visual feast, and the iconic looks of the housewives are a testament to the talent of costume designers and stylists. Fashion powerhouses like Anjy Luminee Couture, known for her opulent and show-stopping designs, Amy Aghomi, with her keen eye for sophisticated elegance, and Veeky James, celebrated for her ability to curate trend-setting styles, have all played a crucial role in defining the personalities and amplifying the drama on TV. These architects of fabric use fashion to enhance storytelling and create strong characters.

The Painters of Light and Shadow for Africa Magic (Godwin Adakole Ajegba, John Aduloju, and Adesiyan Michael):

The visual storytelling of Africa Magic productions relies heavily on the artistry of cinematographers. Talents like Godwin Adakole Ajegba, John Aduloju, and Adesiyan Michael, all associated with the MultiChoice Talent Factory, bring a keen eye for detail, light, and composition to the screen. Their work establishes mood, enhances narratives, and draws viewers deeper into the story. The success of these cinematographers is a testament to the quality of training at MultiChoice Talent Factory.

The Architects of Décor and Stages (Livespot360):

When it comes to creating décor and stages for events, Livespot360 stands out as a formidable force. Their innovative and visually stunning work has been a great addition to the work Africa Magic has put into producing the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Event support teams like Livespot and EpiCentre Global have helped to design part of the experience for the AMVCAs, matching the prestige, glam and glitz that have come to be a major part of the award ceremony over the years.

Celebrating the Visionaries Behind the Stories on Africa Magic Original:

While the stars on Africa Magic Shows often command our attention, the compelling narratives that transport us are equally shaped by the visionaries behind the lens. Producers like Xavier Ighorodje, who brought the unique story of ‘Uriri’ to our screens, and Uche Ikejimba, the driving force behind the relatable drama of ‘Our Husband,’ are part of the ecosystem behind great shows. Others like Femi D Ogunsanwo, who created and delivered ‘Omera’ and ‘Masquerades of Aniedo,’ act as cultural ambassadors, deliberately choosing to amplify often-under-reported African experiences. Their dedication to these principles enriches DStv’s offerings, providing a more comprehensive representation of our stories and voices ensuring these narratives reach a wider audience and gain the recognition they deserve.