Radda Unveils Continental Events, Sports Complex in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has unveiled Continental Events and Sports Complex built and fully equipped by a famed Katsina-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alhaji Salisu Mamman.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the complex has three event centres with combined sitting capacity of 2,600, two futsal pitches and sitting pavilions, as well as a modern gymnasium and fitness centre.

While unveiling the complex located at Kabukawa Industrial Layout Katsina, Governor Radda said it will promote and boost the socio-economic development and sporting activities of the state for economic viability and job creation.

He described Mamman as an ace philanthropist, who has contributed significantly to the development of the state through the construction of schools, healthcare centres, worship centres and other projects aimed at addressing the plight of the masses.

He commended Mamman for investing his resources in the development of Katsina State and urged other illustrious sons and daughters of the state to emulate him for more investments and development to thrive in the state.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Continental Computers, Mamman, said the complex was a testament to his unwavering commitment to fostering health, fitness, cultural exchange and social interaction amongst Nigerians.

He explained that the three event centres would serve as versatile venues for conferences, exhibitions, cultural performances and community gathering, thereby bridging the gaps and forging friendships across diverse backgrounds.

Noting that the two football pitches were arenas for dreams, where aspiring young Nigerians could sharpen their skills and develop teamwork, Mamman said they will also create pathways to excellence for the nation’s athletes.

“As they train and compete on these pitches, they will learn essential life skills such as discipline, resilience and sportsmanship. Additionally, the gymnasium will be a sanctuary for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.

“It will provide a space for people to prioritize their health and wellness, encouraging an active lifestyle that benefits both physical and mental well-being. Together, these facilities embody our commitment to creating a healthier, more engaged society within Katsina,” he added.

Mamman, however, said Continental Computers has constructed a 350-seater multipurpose hall at Mamman Buta Community Secondary School Kadandani, two blocks of classrooms, headmaster’s office and store at Radda Community Arabic Secondary School.

He added that the company also built two blocks of classrooms at Ajiwa Water Works Islamiyya School and a mosque as part of its corporate responsibility, which were virtually inaugurated by Governor Radda.