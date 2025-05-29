DSS, Military Repel Bandits’ Attack in Niger, Kill Scores

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in a joint operation with troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have resulted in the elimination of scores of heavily armed bandits believed to be loyal to terrorist kingpins Dogo Gide and Leyi.

Top security sources revealed that the operation began on Tuesday when the terrorists stormed Chibani village in Munya Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

They further revealed that the bandits reportedly killed one Ayuba Isah and left two other persons, a policeman and Alhaji Shuaibu, with gunshot wounds.

According to the sources, “On Wednesday, bandits said to be numbering over 200, brandishing sophisticated weapons, stormed a security base in Kuchi, a town in Munya LGA. The fierce gun battle that ensued led to the neutralisation of scores of the bandits, with many others fleeing with various degrees of injury.”

They said that reinforcement from Galadima Kogo to Kuchi was a major factor that helped weaken the bandits.

Another security source reported seeing large herds of cattle, believed to have been rustled, crossing the Kusasu river in Galadima Kogo District, Shiroro LGA, advancing towards a place believed to be their hideout in Borisudna/Kwaki axis in the same Shiroro.

He said DSS operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the area contacted the Nigerian Air Force for aerial support and expressed optimism that the Air Force would be able to smoke out the fleeing bandits.