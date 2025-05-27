Nasarawa to Establish First Electric Vehicles Production Factory in Nigeria 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has promised to sustain its efforts in utilizing the lithium resources to ensure that the first electric vehicles factory in Nigeria is established in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule stated this at an event organised by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group to celebrate his two years in office on Sunday in Lafia.

The state’s lithium reserves have garnered significant attention, particularly with the recent inauguration of a lithium processing factory in Nasarawa, built by Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited.

He said this development aligned with the Federal Government’s efforts to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He added that his government was determined to ensure that all mineral resources, including lithium produced in the state, were processed there before exporting or transported to other states and countries.

Sule said that despite the government efforts, it is only the first stage of lithium processing that is taking place in Nasarawa State at the moment.

In his remarks, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said that lithium had always been in the state, but it took the foresight and ingenuity of the governor to expose it to the outside world.

Akabe further stated that there is a huge quantity of lithium deposits in various Local Government Areas of the state, and the government would leverage it to attract investors.

In opening remarks, Hajiya Hussaina Sule, convener of the event and Chairperson of the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group, said that the event was to celebrate the milestone achievements of the governor in the last two years.

The convener, who incidentally is the daughter of the governor, said he has executed a lot of legacy projects across all sectors.

She listed some of the projects including flyovers and underpasses in Lafia and Akwanga LGAs and the State Secretariat complex in Lafia for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.