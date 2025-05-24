DSS, Police Apprehend 20 Suspects Over Hacking of 2025 UTME Results

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force have apprehended 20 suspected hackers for allegedly hacking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The apprehended suspects are part of a syndicate believed to have over 100 persons, who specialise in hacking the computer servers of examination bodies like JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

A source disclosed that the suspects have confessed to sabotaging the Computer-Based-Test system in order to discredit JAMB and discourage students from using CBT for future WAEC/NECO examinations.

According to the security sources, “one of the suspects confessed that the syndicate would install an attacking software on the examination body’s hardware. The software, in turn, would remotely hack JAMB servers at any targeted CBT centre.”

He listed suspects from Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Kano, Delta, among other states, adding that they would soon be charged to court.

He stated, “While the controversy raged, little did the public know that the DSS had been covertly monitoring and investigating this dangerous web of attacks. The investigations led to the arrest of over 20 persons across the country, with arrests still ongoing.

“The strategy of these hackers involved mounting routers within the vicinity of the targeted CBT centres. The routers would, in turn, override JAMB platforms at the centres, making it easy for the special candidates who paid to get answers to the questions.

“The intrusion of the ghost software by the syndicate distorted the system, making answers provided by candidates during the exam to be at variance with the questions. This eventually led to the recorded mass failure.”

The entire hacking process was to influence high scores for special candidates who paid between N700,000 and two million Naira, he added.

He also disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that several members of the syndicate own private schools and colleges and make huge sums of money from their special centres.

They fear that fully integrating WAEC/NECO for the CBT type of examinations will ruin their illegal business, he stressed.

The source, however, added that as of yesterday evening, “no case of complicity had been established against the seven JAMB staff who supervised the Service Providers at the two locations.”