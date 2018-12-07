Fan Proposes To Aṣa on Stage

Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Vanessa Obioha write that an excited fan had a taste of heaven as Nigerian international singer, Asa allowed a rage privilege of leaning on his body

Performing her last song for the night ‘Bamidele’ at the Spice TV Lifestyle Honours, Nigeria’s international singer Aṣa, got proposed to by a die-hard fan.

The young man got on stage and went on his knees as the singer teased the audience with a freestyle melody. ‘I like you Aṣa, I want you Aṣa, but you won’t marry me.’

Not fazed by the man’s boldness, Aṣa held him up and teased him with seductive moves that got the audience screaming wildly. She danced with him, and at a point, bent over as if she was going to twerk for him, all along flashing beautiful smiles at the audience who were wowed by her moves.

The fan may not have been to heaven but on that stage, having Aṣa leaning on his body, he definitely had a taste of heaven. When the singer hugged him, he held her tightly and seemed not in a hurry to let go.

This display brought a climactic end to the maiden edition of the awards.

The Spice TV awards was conceptualised to celebrate and reward African fashion icons and brands.

Powered by XCHANGE, a consortium of event promoters led by Tajudeen Adepetu, Chairman of the CMA Group, the event attracted fashionistas across the continent to the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hosted by Ghanaian TV presenter and producer Joselyn Dumas, the awards saw the likes of GTB, carting away the prize for Financial Services Brand of the Year, OC Ukeje winning the Male Lead in a Movie of the Year, Dangote Foundation winning the CSR Brand of the Year, while the Award for the Fashion brand stylist of the Year went to Dimeji Alara (SA), and Innovator of the Year went to Art X Lagos.

While receiving this award for the best Luxury Wedding Event Company, Funke Bucknor of Zaphire Events broke down as she dedicated the award to her late sister, Tosyn Bucknor who passed on last month.

The night was punctuated with musical performances from Bez, Adekunle Gold, Vector, Teni the Entertainer and Falana.

There were also runway display by famous designers such as Pepper Row, Orapaleng, David Tlale, Ugo Udezue, Kenneth Ize and others.

Other awardees of the night include MasterCard (Lifestyle Product of the Year); Dubai Tourism (Holiday Destination of the Year); One and Only (Hotel of the Year); D’banj won the award for (Most Stylish Individual in Entertainment); Universal Music (Music icon of the Year); Malée (Beauty Business Brand of the Year); Ghanaian actress, Zynnel Zuh (Female Lead in a Movie); Vlisco (Fashion Business of the Year); and Saota (Design Company of the Year).