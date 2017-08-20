Sumthin for the Girls from Studio 24

L-R: Ifeanyi Chris Oputa, Omotayo Omodia- Country Manager, Canon Central & North Africa and Toshifumi Saeki

Studio24 Nigeria, a Professional Photography and Multimedia Company recently unveiled its Empowerment and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project for women tagged ‘Sumthin for the Girls’ which will run as a partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Dignitaries and brand representatives at the announcement included Barrister Juli Okah-Donli Esq (The Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP), Dr. Kunle Adeyemi (Dean, School of Art, Design & Printing, YABATECH), Omotayo Omodia (Country Manage, Canon Central & North Africa), Toshifumi Saeki (General Manager of Taichi Holdings Limited, headquartered in Japan), Bimpe Onakoya (Artistic Director of Maybelline New York in Nigeria), Nallah Sangaré (Formerly of MAC Cosmetics, Paris, France & Course Consultant, SFTG), Chioma Obiadi (Miss Nigeria 2016), Sam Demilade Ladipo (Representative of TEEN The Entrepreneurs Network Nigeria), Morin Osunmakinde (Founder, BABES Redefined), Azu Nwagbogu (Founder & Director of the African Artists’ Foundation, AAF) and distinguished representatives of the Nigerian media.

Mr. Ifeanyi Chris Oputa (MD/CEO COLVI Limited, owners of Studio24 Nigeria, Kodak Express Laboratories, TwinkleStar, StyleSqaud, Pretty Powder & College 24) explained the project: “The project is targeted at empowering 3,600 young women of age bracket 18-35 at the grass root level with passion for photography, makeup and business and it kicks off with Lagos state as a pilot and will spread across different states and region in the country. We aim to empower a final selection of 100 with the pilot phase of Lagos state and make sure each of them are empowered enough to start off their own businesses.”

“After the final selection of 100 is done, these women will be given “military” boot camp training that will include various aspects from regimental, mind clinic, leadership, arts education, make-up, photography as well as equip them with entrepreneurship skills that will help them run viable creative businesses of their own in Nigeria.”

Sumthin4DGirls is also supported by Canon, The Royal Photographic Society UK, African Artists Foundation (AAF), Maybelline New York, School of Art, Design & Printing (YABATECH), Lagos State Professional Photographers Association of Nigeria (LASSPPAN), DNP Photo Imaging, International Manufacturer of Printing Technologies, Civil Society Groups, Zaron Cosmetics, House of Tara andStudio24 TV.

LSETF serves as an instrument to inspire the creative and innovative energies of all Lagos residents and reduce unemployment across the State. The Fund has the mandate to directly invest 25Billion in helping Lagos residents grow and scale their Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (“MSMEs”) or acquire skills to get better jobs.