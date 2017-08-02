Iheanacho Faces Two-year Jail Term in USA

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, who completed medical at Leicester City yesterday is facing problems in the US after allegations were made against him that he may have misled a court in Pennsylvania.
With the medical concluded, it now appears that Iheanacho’s switch to Leicester City is almost a done deal with just some paperwork left to complete the transfer believed to be worth around £25 million.
Iheanacho was linked with a move to West Ham and other Premier League clubs before Leicester, the 2016 English champions who parade Nigerians Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi, stepped in.

But the transfer to Leicester could be marred following the legal battles with his previous representatives, American-based First Eleven Management, after pulling out of a contract with them two years ago to sign with Stellar, who look after Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.
Iheanacho filed pleadings that denied he knew or spent time with Henry Galeano, who separately claims he is his former agent.
He was alleged to have claimed he believed Galeano was an alias used by First Eleven Management co-owner Robert Zanicky.
New Yorker Galeano was the company’s registered FIFA-licensed agent.
UK’s SunSport and the American court have been handed a series of photos and documents that will require an explanation from the Nigerian international.
The crucial legal question for Iheanacho will be whether he did more than merely meet Galeano or happened to be with him on occasions. It certainly seems clear they at least met.
Some of the pictures Galeano has filed before the court showed Iheanacho by his side as he signed a new Manchester City contract shortly after his 18th birthday in October 2014.
The legal position is further complicated because Galeano — in a signed and sworn affidavit submitted to the court — claims he spent “hundreds of hours” with the player.
Under Pennsylvania Law, if it is found Iheanacho knowingly tried to mislead the court, he could be charged with unsworn falsification — which, if found guilty, carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.
And with an impending £25million move to Leicester on the cards, his new club will want assurances that his case in the US is being properly handled and will not become a ticking time-bomb.
 

  • EyeServis

    It is very obvious this boy has been poorly advised at the beginning, what a shame. And i suspect it is going to cost him a lot of money. He will be lucky if it doesnt cost him his freedom as well. He or those around him may have thought they could play smart never having being out of Nigeria before their breakthrough one-two years. Careful is the watchword. It is not like in Nigeria where EFCC and anybody who has a beef with you can convict you on the pages of newspapers or social media by simply shouting with a megaphone. They need and use evidence to convict. And picture evidence as well as agreements are accepted in evidence, infact are very good pieces of evidence.

    Also, this kind of negative publicity cannot be good for his image or for his progress. The impression of him which it gives is one who is inherently dishonest. He has a lot now to prove. Pity.

    I can see why Pep would be wanting to rid of him this period while at the same time hoping that if and when he may come good they take him back in a year or two when everything is all cleared up and he shows he can keep his head down to excel at Leicester City FC.

    He has it all to do and prove now. Hopefully, it is not too late. Be wise o!