Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has made an order that any broadcast programme meant for public consumption, including reality shows, must henceforth be produced locally.

The new policy was contained in a statement issued wednesday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He said the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had resolved to amend the relevant sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, making it impossible for anyone who intends to produce a reality show or similar programmes for Nigerians to take the production of such shows outside the country.

He said the policy was sequel to the flurry of calls he was bombarded with by concerned members of the public, when the last edition of the ‘’Big Brother Naija’’ was produced in South Africa.

He said the action was taken to prevent jobs from being taken to other countries, stressing he was not appointed minister to develop the economy of other countries at the expense of the Nigerian economy.

‘’I didn’t say that henceforth, all music videos and films will be produced in Nigeria, or that the production of music videos or films outside Nigeria will be banned. All I said was that if a programme is designated as a Nigerian (local) content programme, we will amend the Code to ensure that it is produced in Nigeria,’’ he said, adding: ‘’On that, there is no going back.’’

In a related development, Mohammed has said the Broadcasting Code is also being amended to help develop the local football league.

‘’This is because we cannot continue to develop the economies of the other parts of the world from the sweat of Nigerians and at the expense of the Nigerian economy,’’ he said.