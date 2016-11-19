Cleric Proffers Ways for Women to Survive in Recession

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A cleric with Global Life and Power Ministry, Jos, Pastor (Mrs) Charity Dina, has admonished women across the country not to quit in this time of economic recession, adding that they must be resilient; put in their best, trust in God and be wary of an extravagant lifestyle.

Dina, who is the wife of the General Overseer of the ministry Pastor Taiwo Dina, and is also into gospel music production, was speaking on the role of women in ministry, and how to overcome challenges confronting many homes, especially in the present economic hardship in the country.

Advocating for a strong family value, she said: “Without strong family value, anchored in the word of God, there can be no strong church and strong society. That was why we started the Overcoming Family Conference (OFC), a quarterly programme that deals with family issues.

The Lord has been doing tremendous things through this ministry: those who wanted to quit, even ministers’ wives that wanted to quit their marriages have been touched by the Lord to hold on. We make them realized that quitters don’t win, and there have been testimonies concerning these.”