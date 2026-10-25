NAF Spends Nearly N18 Billion on Jet A-1 Fuel in 10 Months to Support National Security Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has spent nearly N18 billion on Jet A-1 aviation fuel between November 2025 and September 2026 to sustain air operations in support of national security, the Service has revealed.

Security and aviation experts said the expenditure underscores the critical role of aviation fuel in powering combat missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as air mobility operations across the country.

In a statement highlighting the NAF’s operational successes to commemorate the first year anniversary of the incumbent Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed: “Between November 2025 and September 2026, the NAF recorded over 6,100 flying hours and more than 2,900 sorties, consuming close to 10 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel in support of national security operations.

“These missions encompassed precision air strikes, armed reconnaissance, surveillance, close air support and other tasks designed to degrade hostile elements, disrupt their freedom of action and enhance the effectiveness of surface forces.

“Central to this effort has been intelligence-led mission planning, with operations guided by actionable intelligence, defined objectives and assessments of mission outcomes. The emphasis remains on ensuring that every sortie serves a clear operational purpose and contributes meaningfully to national security.”

Air Commodore Ejodame said the NAF had recorded significant operational, personnel, training, infrastructure and force modernisation milestones under the leadership of Air Marshal Aneke as he approaches his first anniversary in office on 30 October 2026.

He stressed that, guided by the CAS’s command philosophy of sustaining a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with surface forces, the Service had pursued a focused transformation agenda anchored on operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, technological advancement and institutional accountability.

Recognising personnel as the Service’s most valuable asset, Air Marshal Aneke has placed welfare at the heart of his leadership philosophy, encapsulated in the principle of ‘Welfare for Enhanced Warfare.’

“This approach recognises that adequately supported, professionally developed and highly motivated personnel are essential to sustained operational effectiveness. Accordingly, the Service has pursued improvements in personnel allowances and medical support, alongside the provision of accommodation and the development of supporting infrastructure to enhance living and working conditions across its formations,” he said.

Ejodame stressed that these initiatives, complemented by the reactivation of welfare airlift services for personnel in frontline operational theatres, reflected a deliberate commitment to strengthening morale, improving the well-being of personnel and their families, and enhancing readiness to discharge the NAF’s constitutional responsibilities of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

He further disclosed that, in recognition of professional service and career progression, 57 senior officers had been promoted to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, while 1,534 senior non-commissioned officers and 1,936 non-commissioned officers had advanced to higher ranks.

In addition, more than 550 personnel had participated in international training and professional engagements, while over 6,000 had received local training, strengthening specialised competencies, technical proficiency and leadership capacity.

Beyond personnel development, the NAF has also advanced efforts to modernise its fleet and improve aircraft availability.

Ejodame said, “In September 2026, the Service received five additional helicopters comprising three AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters and two H125 helicopters, expanding its operational flexibility and support capacity. Beyond these deliveries, the Service is pursuing a broader acquisition programme that includes 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and other planned aircraft and unmanned aerial systems intended to strengthen airlift, combat, training, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

“Maintenance and fleet regeneration efforts have also progressed, including the reactivation and upgrade of six L-39ZA aircraft in Slovakia and Nigeria, as well as the ongoing Periodic Depot Maintenance of a C-130 aircraft in Portugal. These efforts complement investments in technical support, indigenous upgrades and emerging aviation technologies.”

He added that safety, accountability and the responsible employment of airpower remained important pillars of the CAS’s transformation agenda.

According to the NAF spokesperson, the establishment of an Operational and Safety Audit Committee is intended to support independent assessments of operational, engineering and armament units. Meanwhile, a strengthened Safety Management System promotes leadership engagement, proactive risk management and a data-driven safety culture.

The Service is also advancing Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response through dedicated structures, standardised training, and enhanced assessment and investigation capabilities, he said.

“Plans to establish an Open-Source Intelligence Centre further reflect the drive to improve situational awareness and operational planning through better exploitation of available information and emerging technologies.

“Infrastructure development and indigenous capability remain central to sustaining these gains. The NAF has approved 284 infrastructure projects, of which 145 have been completed and 139 remain ongoing. Covering residential accommodation, academic and medical facilities, administrative and operational infrastructure, roads, power, water supply and recreational facilities, these projects are designed to improve personnel welfare and strengthen the Service’s operational and institutional capacity.

“Complementing these investments are local production initiatives involving Aircraft Release Device 863 impulse release cartridges, a 250-kilogram bomb-loading trolley, and the development and ground testing of locally produced 57-millimetre rockets. Community-focused healthcare, educational and other special projects have also continued to strengthen civil-military relations and public confidence,” the statement further revealed.

As Air Marshal Aneke approaches his first anniversary in office, the NAF remains focused on translating investments in personnel, platforms, training, technology and infrastructure into tangible operational results.

Ejodame said that, through stronger joint operations, strategic partnerships, improved maintenance, professional development and the responsible employment of airpower, the Service continued to pursue greater readiness and effectiveness in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said the objective was not simply to expand capability but to sustain a professional, accountable and responsive force prepared to address evolving threats. He concluded that the enduring commitment remained clear: stronger airpower, safer skies and a more secure Nigeria.

However, the statement was silent on air mishaps, unintended killings of unarmed and Innocent civilians during air operations, and the number of personnel who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation within the period under review.