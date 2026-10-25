The Convergence Supports Creative Enterprise, Promotes Nigerian Art, Says Adenowo

The Convergence: The Iconic Architect & the Icons of Art, an exhibition celebrating the intersection of architecture and visual art, has concluded successfully in Lagos, highlighting the role of creative platforms in supporting artistic enterprise, promoting Nigerian art and strengthening connections across the creative industry.

Presented by AD Consulting in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Lagos, it brought together renowned artists, architects, collectors, patrons and members of the public to celebrate Nigeria’s creative heritage and explore opportunities for collaboration across the creative ecosystem.

Speaking at the exhibition, Olajumoke Adenowo said The Convergence provided a platform for meaningful engagement between architecture and visual art while fostering stronger relationships across the creative industry.

“The Convergence provided a platform for enlightening conversations on architecture and visual art, strengthening connections among architects, artists, collectors, patrons and the wider public. Beyond celebrating artistic excellence, it underscores the importance of supporting creative enterprise and encouraging greater appreciation of Nigerian art,” Adenowo said.

The exhibition featured projects from Adenowo’s 32 years of architectural practice alongside works by distinguished Nigerian artists, including Abiodun Olaku, Duke Asidere, Edosa Oguigo, Bunmi Babatunde, Kehinde Adewuyi, Tayo Quaye, Alex Nwokolo, Kassi Nathalie, Dotun Popoola, Steve Ekpenisi, Collins Abinoro and Joshua Nmesirionye, among others.

Their works showcased the depth and diversity of Nigerian artistic expression, demonstrating how architecture and visual art can preserve cultural heritage, inspire innovation and shape contemporary perspectives.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor, said the bank’s support for the exhibition reflected its commitment to creating platforms that celebrate African creativity and connect talent with opportunities.

“Art and culture are important expressions of our identity and powerful platforms for connecting people, ideas and opportunities. By supporting initiatives such as The Convergence, Ecobank is helping to showcase Nigerian talent, encourage wider appreciation of our creative heritage and demonstrate the potential of the creative industry to contribute to enterprise development and national growth,” Osokpor said.

He maintained that: “The exhibition also highlighted the broader contribution of the creative industry to national development. By promoting cultural preservation, encouraging innovation and supporting creative enterprise, initiatives of this nature can generate economic opportunities, strengthen Nigeria’s cultural identity and enhance the country’s visibility on the global stage.”

The successful conclusion of The Convergence underscores the value of collaboration among artists, cultural institutions, collectors and corporate organisations in building a vibrant creative ecosystem that celebrates Nigerian art, supports creative enterprise and contributes to sustainable economic growth.