Deputy Speaker Kalu Meets Tompolo, Strategises For Tinubu’s 2027 Victory

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and Deputy Director-General, South II, of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has met with High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to discuss strategies for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The meeting came on the heels of the commissioning of the national secretariat of PBAT Door-to-Door in Abuja on Friday.

It focused on grassroots mobilization and the consolidation of support for President Tinubu across the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.

The strategic meeting also touched on enhancing a joint operational framework for voter sensitization, youth engagement, and ward-level coordination in the States under the South II Directorate.

Kalu described the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as a critical vehicle for the 2027 project, noting that the election would be won at the polling unit and household level.

The Deputy Speaker said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken bold, reform-driven decisions that are stabilizing the economy and securing our nation.

He added the campaign trail will ensure that the message of the Renewed Hope reaches every doorstep, emphasizing that an alliance with Tompolo as Convener of the Movement is strategic.

Earlier at the commissioning of the national secretariat, the Deputy Speaker said that President Tinubu’s commitment to a stronger, more productive and inclusive Nigeria was evident in initiatives such as the student loan programme through NELFUND, which provides financial support for eligible young Nigerians to pursue higher education, and the establishment of regional development commissions

He also expressed profound gratitude to the President for assenting to the South-East Development Commission Act, which he said was an important step towards addressing reconstruction, infrastructure and development priorities in the South-East.

“As a representative of Bende Federal Constituency, I particularly appreciate President Tinubu’s assent to the South-East Development Commission Act, an important step towards addressing reconstruction, infrastructure and development priorities in our region”, Kalu said.

Commending Tompolo for the initiative, commitment and resources in establishing the national secretariat, Kalu charged members of the Movement to strengthen its grassroots structure to mobilise support across the 774 Local Government Areas and 8,809 wards for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, by taking the initiatives to the nooks and crannies of the country.

He also urged the Movement to embody the highest standards of democratic participation by listening to citizens’ concerns.

“Nigeria benefits when citizens can exchange ideas peacefully and participate in public life with confidence and dignity,” Kalu said.