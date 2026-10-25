FCE Yola Graduates 3,555 At 16th Convocation As Stakeholders Renew Demand for Upgrade to Varsity of Education 

Daji Sani in Yola

The Federal College of Education, Yola, weekend held its 16th combined convocation ceremony for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions, with 3,555 graduands awarded the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), as stakeholders renewed calls for the 52-year-old institution to be upgraded to a University of Education.

The ceremony, which comes two years after the last convocation in November 2024, was attended by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr. Saheed O. Johnson; the Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha; Provost, Dr. Mohammed Usman Degereji and other dignitaries.

Stakeholders at the event said the college, which has clocked 52 years since its establishment as FATC in 1974 and currently runs degree programmes in affiliation with universities, has earned the status for upgrade.

They appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, upgrade the college to a full-fledged University of Education to meet the growing demand for teacher education in the North-east.

In his welcome address, Johnson described the convocation as a significant milestone in the history of the institution.

He noted that despite daunting challenges facing teacher-producing institutions in Nigeria, FCE Yola has sustained quality delivery, timely release of results and consistency in its academic calendar.

Johnson commended the Federal Government under President Tinubu for far-reaching education reforms, particularly the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the dual mandate policy for Colleges of Education.

He said without the support of the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFund and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, the college could not have recorded progress in infrastructure, employment, promotions, new programmes and accreditations.

Charging the graduands, the council chairman congratulated them and urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the college.

He said they should not be distracted by economic crisis, infrastructure deficit, climate change and job deficits, but should deploy the confidence and tools acquired to confront poverty, deprivation, hunger and intolerance.

The Provost, Dr. Degereji, announced that the graduands comprise 1,818 for 2024 and 1,737 for 2025, found worthy in character and learning, with many earning classified prizes.

He said the ceremony is the second since he assumed office in 2022 and described the output as a great addition to the teaching profession in Adamawa, the North-east and Nigeria.

Reviewing his four-year stewardship, Degereji said the college has been repositioned for greater productivity since 2022.

He listed the achievements to include establishment of a Students’ Digital Hub for certificates and transcripts, improved ICT facilities, renovation of 70 per cent of the hostels, reintroduction of common-room and cafeteria services, and construction and renovation of lecture theatres, laboratories and offices.

He added that management introduced annual staff dialogue and productivity awards since 2023, reinvigorated capacity building, entrenched fiscal discipline, established an entrepreneurship skills and career service centre, and reduced local debt from over N100 million inherited in 2022 to less than N1 million in 2026.

He thanked the Federal Government, TETFund, NEDC and the Adamawa State Government for their interventions.

Governor Fintiri, in his address, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing education through pro-people policies, increased funding and institutional strengthening.

He said his government has improved access through investment in schools, strengthened scholarship programmes, teacher training and ICT programmes, with priority allocation to education in the 2026 budget.

The governor disclosed that his administration is constructing Model Science Secondary Schools in each zone and has implemented the Teacher Recruitment, Deployment and Retention Policy to align with 21st-century goals.

He lauded the college’s history of producing over 40,000 teachers in 50 years, assured the audience of continued support for federal tertiary institutions, adding that his government remains committed to UNESCO’s 26 per cent budget target despite insurgency challenges.

On his part, the Minister of Education commended the Governing Council, management and staff for sustaining the mandate, describing strong institutions as products of effective leadership.

He highlighted NELFUND, the dual mandate that now enables FCE Yola to award degrees, and disclosed that the college emerged best among Colleges of Education in judicious utilisation of the 2022-2023 Needs Assessment intervention.

The minister, while acknowledging the stakeholders’ demand, maintained that there is no need for a University of Education as the dual mandate already empowers the college to award degrees and do more in the future.

He listed other reforms including TVET across 25 trade areas, the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund offering zero-interest loans up to N10 million through the Bank of Industry (BoI), and the Student Venture Grant, urging the college to build partnerships with the private sector and development partners to complement government funding.

The ceremony ended with congratulations to graduands and their parents, with speakers urging them to prove their worth through positive societal impact, while the Council Chairman thanked the Adamawa State Government, the Lamido of Adamawa, neighbouring states, communities and parents for their support and wished guests safe journey.