Abdulsamad Rabiu Wins 2016 All Africa Industrialist of The Year in South Africa

The Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, at the weekend won the All Africa Industrialist of the Year Award at the 2016 All Africa Business Leaders Award grand finale held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recall that Rabiu had recently been named West African Industrialist of the Year.

He was one of nine business leaders from across Africa who were honoured in different categories during the exclusive finale.

The winning business leaders triumphed at the All Africa Finale after an 11-month long journey in Africa’s leading business award, which recognised Africa’s bold leaders and change-makers of business in East, West and Southern Africa.

As the pinnacle of the AABLA, the All Africa Finale drew an audience from across the continent and the world, with attendees from as far afield as the United States, Australia, Scotland and India.