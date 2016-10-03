Ahmed May Opt for Transitional Govt in 16 Kwara Councils

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

‎

Fresh facts on Monday emerged that Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, may opt for the composition of Transition Implementation Committees (TIC) for the 16 local government area councils of the state after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent councils’ chairmen on 10 November.

The tenure of the councils will expire after the completion of three- year tenure as guaranteed by the constitution.

Sources close to the ruling All Progressives (APC) told THISDAY on Monday that the action of the governor is coming on the heels of “recent developments within the party that necessitated the new decision,” among others.

The APC, it was gathered, has directed party chairmen across the councils in the state to submit names for consideration as TIC members.

It was further learnt that the decision was part of the outcome of the meeting the APC leadership held at the weekend in Ilorin,the state capital.