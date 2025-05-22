LASG to Release AI Guidelines, Champion Ethical Investment in $20trn Industry

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State government is gearing up to release its first-ever guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI), as part of a broader push to ensure technology serves people, not just profits.

Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, announced the initiative, while delivering a keynote on responsible and inclusive AI investment during the launch of a new AI innovation platform in Lagos.

With the global AI industry projected to hit $20 trillion, Alake said now is the time to ask hard questions such as “Are we building systems we’ll proudly let our children use or ones we’ll have to shield them from?”

According to Alake, “AI is already helping us diagnose diseases, detect financial fraud, and improve how governments serve their people. But without the right guardrails, these same tools can be weaponised or used to deepen inequality.

To help steer development in the right direction, the Lagos State government will soon unveil its AI guidelines. While not legally binding, these will serve as a framework to promote transparency, user privacy, and fairness across AI projects developed in the state.”

Backing his call, the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Mr. Tokoni Peter Igoin, emphasised federal government’s own steps toward digital safety. He highlighted the National Cybercrime Centre’s role in tackling emerging threats and supporting local efforts like those in Lagos.