Odebiyi: Why I Remain Senator to Beat in Ogun West

* Says performance, grassroots support, accessibility distinguish his leadership

* Lawmaker insists elections are won through proven service, not propaganda

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The representative of the Ogun West Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, has declared that his track record of performance, accessibility and grassroots engagement has continued to make him “the senator to beat” in Ogun West.

He insisted that politics should be driven by credibility and measurable impact rather than propaganda and empty promises.

In a statement issued on Friday, Odebiyi said his political journey had remained defined by service, consistency and tangible interventions across the senatorial district.

According to him, representation must extend beyond speeches and political rhetoric to the delivery of practical benefits that directly improve the lives of constituents.

“Politics is not won by noise, propaganda, or empty promises. It is won by credibility, performance, accessibility and the trust of the people,” he stated.

The senator said his legislative focus had centred on empowerment, infrastructure advocacy, youth development, education support and economic inclusion for the people of Ogun West.

He noted that thousands of constituents had benefited from scholarship schemes, vocational training programmes, employment opportunities, and various empowerment initiatives facilitated through his office over the years.

The statement added: “From scholarships and educational support to vocational training, empowerment programmes and employment opportunities, the objective has always been clear — to improve lives and create opportunities for the people of Ogun West.”

Odebiyi further attributed his political strength to what he described as his close relationship with the grassroots, saying he had maintained regular engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, market women, artisans, youths and party stakeholders across the five local government areas in the district.

According to him, “What distinguishes me politically is not merely visibility, but accessibility.

“Leadership succeeds when the people can reach their representative and when their concerns are heard and acted upon.”

The lawmaker also said he had continued to advocate strongly for Ogun West at the national level through legislative engagements aimed at attracting federal projects, appointments and policies beneficial to his senatorial district.

“For too long, our district has sought equitable development and stronger federal presence. Through strategic engagement and legislative advocacy, I have continued to push for projects, federal appointments and policies that benefit our people,” he said.

Odebiyi maintained that his approach to politics had been guided by unity, collaboration and long-term development goals, rather than division and personal ambition.

“In a political climate often dominated by division and personal ambition, I have consistently prioritised unity, collaboration, and the long-term interests of the district. Politics should build people and communities, not destroy them,” he stated.

The senator clarified that voters in Ogun West were politically conscious and capable of distinguishing between “seasonal politicians” and leaders with proven records of service.

“Elections are not won on social media hype alone; they are won through grassroots acceptance, proven delivery, and enduring relationships with the people,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the people of Ogun West would continue to support tested leadership with experience and governance capacity.

He added that his commitment to the advancement of the district remained unwavering.

“The people of Ogun West are politically aware and discerning.

“They recognise performance, loyalty and commitment when they see it. My record speaks clearly, and my commitment to the advancement of Ogun West remains unwavering,” Odebiyi added.

He expressed optimism about the future of the district, saying greater development and opportunities still lie ahead for the people.