Ex-APC Guber Aspirant, Byuan, Picks LP Nomination Form, Endorses Tinubu for President

A former Executive Director, Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority, Abuja, Dr. Mathias Byuan, on Friday, purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the Labour Party (LP) to contest the governorship of Benue State in 2027.

This was, even as, Byuan reiterated his continued support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He was accompanied to the LP’s national secretariat by hordes of other aspirants who also bought expression of interest and nomination forms for the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate for the three senatorial zones in Benue.

Speaking shortly after obtaining his forms, Byuan explained that though he was contesting for governorship under the Labour Party, his presidential candidate remained President Tinubu, adding that he aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

He explained that the president has done well under his transformative agenda and deserved to be re-elected to complete the various ongoing projects, some of which are ongoing in Benue.

He therefore called on his numerous supporters to vote for President Tinubu of the APC, Byaun as their governor and other LP candidates in Benue State, come 2027.

Byaun maintained that he sought the LP’s platform to express his desire to serve the state, adding that a political party was only a conveyor for contesting elective offices.

“Let me therefore, call on Benue people to join hands with me in this rescue mission, to salvage the state from insecurity and bad governance that has plagued the state under the Alia administration.

“As you can see, the current Benue governor is unable to pay even salaries of workers, leading to statewide strike by health and local government workers, as being observed in the state.

“Let me also assure you that, under my leadership, security and welfare of the people will be prioritized, while other sectors, such as health, education, shelter, rural infrastructures, such as roads, and basic health facilities will take special attention,” he added.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governorship aspirant, Akange Nyagba, said various speakers at the party secretariat pledged unalloyed support for the guber hopeful, saying Benue would get it right this time.

Byaun contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, but later defected to the LP.