Expansion of Research Centres Will Unlock New Insights in Agriculture, Declares Abbas

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the strengthening of agricultural research centres would unlock new insights in crop production, pest control, and climate-smart agriculture. Abbas stated this yesterday in Abuja at a one-day public hearing of the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

He said the gathering came at a critical juncture, when Nigeria must decisively pivot towards sustainable solutions for national development, especially in the agricultural sector.

He also stated that the 11 legislative proposals currently under the scrutiny of the committee reflected a clear indication that the 10th House was resolute in its drive to actualise meaningful governance through responsive and visionary legislation.

The speaker stressed that the bills spoke to the green chamber’s collective ambition to restructure the country’s agricultural framework through legal instruments that could effectively modernise and revitalise the sector.

Abbas stated, “It is important to emphasise that each of the proposed Bills encapsulates a forward-looking vision of agriculture as a strategic force, no longer tethered to archaic systems but poised for transformation through innovation and inclusive economic participation.

“When enacted into law, these instruments will signify Nigeria’s firm embrace of scientific methodologies, digital integration, and evidence-based policy in the pursuit of a productive and competitive agricultural sector.”

The speaker stressed that the proposed laws, when enacted, would also signal to the country’s domestic and international stakeholders that Nigeria was ready to harness the full breadth of knowledge-based agriculture for national advancement.

Abbas pointed out that with Nigeria’s economy still grappling with the vulnerabilities of oil dependency, agriculture presented the most viable alternative to attaining broad-based economic resilience. He stated that it was within this context that the establishment and expansion of agricultural research institutions across the country was not only necessary but also strategically urgent.

He said the passage of the bills would invigorate agricultural institutions by providing them with a robust legal and operational framework.

Abbas said, “Strengthening research centres will unlock new insights in crop production, pest control, and climate-smart agriculture. Expanding extension services will bridge the gap between research and practice, ensuring that innovations reach the grassroots.”