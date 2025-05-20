Access Bank, Deloitte Partner to Equip SMEs for Sustainable Growth

Nume Ekeghe

In a strategic effort to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Access Bank Plc has teamed up with global consultancy firm Deloitte to deliver a nationwide SME Business Clinic an initiative designed to support entrepreneurs with expert guidance, access to finance, and practical market insights.

Launched in Lagos and concurrently held in Abuja, the SME Business Clinic is scheduled to run across major Nigerian cities throughout the year. Themed, “Building a Resilient, Profitable and Future-Ready Business in Nigeria,” the clinic aims to provide hands-on advisory services tailored to the operational realities of SMEs, from nano-enterprises to growth-stage businesses.

The event brought together over 50 Deloitte professionals, including auditors, tax consultants, legal experts, and financial advisers, to offer personalised guidance to participating SMEs. These experts helped business owners tackle real-world issues such as regulatory compliance, tax structuring, cash flow management, and expansion strategy with a focus on making SMEs resilient in a volatile economic climate.

Senior Banking Advisor at Access Bank, Rob Giles, underscored the bank’s long-standing commitment to nurturing the SME ecosystem, noting that Access Bank currently serves over 7.5 million SME customers across the country.

“That’s a privilege, but also a massive responsibility,” Giles said. “At Access Bank, we only win if you win. Our business grows when your business grows.”

He emphasised that insights gathered over years of engagement with entrepreneurs have consistently pointed to three major challenges: access to finance, access to markets, and access to the right information.

Also speaking at the event, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head of SME Banking at Access Bank, highlighted the bank’s flexible approach to financing SMEs, especially those not yet ready for traditional lending models.

“We understand that at different stages of growth, SMEs might not be ready for big borrowings,” Olubitan explained. “That’s why we offer collateral-free loans based on the cash flow we see in your business. We analyse your sales trend and profile you for funding accordingly.” Some of the entrepreneurs who attended the Lagos clinic described the experience as transformational.

Founder of Oge’s Closet and Hair Hub, Ogechi Eze, and a long-time Access Bank customer, praised the bank’s consistent support for her business.