Delta CP, Oyeniyi, Promises More  Proactive Security Initiatives

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Commissioner of Police(CP), Mr Yemi Oyeniyi, has assured the people that his command will continue to push aggressive mobilisation and application of measures and strategies that would ensure more protection of lives and property of citizens in the state.

Oyeniyi gave the assurance while receiving the Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of lagos-based The Supreme Newspaper, Mr Aruga Joe Omokaro, in his office in Asaba.

He noted that since security remained the business of all well-meaning citizens, the police, under his command, will continue to pursue collaborative efforts with all relevant stakeholders, including various security agencies, to tackle crimes effectively and promote peace in ourr communities.

Oyeniyi acknowledged the invaluable role of media practitioners in the business of safeguarding lives and property in our communities and the promotion of social cohesion for economic and other activities to thrive.

Earlier in an address on behalf of the management of The Supreme Newspaper, Mr Omokaro expressed delight and confidence in the deployment of Oyeniyi to Delta State some months ago, saying the fact that he has already stamped his authority in the command was evident.

Specifically, he noted that CP Oyeniyi’s adaption of community policing strategy has begun to yield appreciable results in terms of a visible dip in the level of violent crime across Delta State.

Omokaro said: “Since February 2026 that you were deployed to Delta State, we have noticed that the state is experiencing tremendous peace. We noticed that violent crimes have reduced to a tolerable level. It is as a result of your extra commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

“In addition, the crime reduction in the state is as a result of your community policing strategy.”

However, he appealed for a closer working relations with the Delta State Police Command, noting that The Supreme Newspaper was positioned for a wide range of media coverage across the country and beyond its shores, having forged a robust partnership with the Nigeria Police, the EFCC and other security agencies as well as the Presidency.

“We would like your Command to partner with the management of The Supreme, to have a more robust working relationship between your command and our newspaper.

“We have a wide range of coverage, especially within the police formations across the country, and with other national security bodies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the military and the Presidency. In addition, our coverage goes beyond the shores of Nigeria,” he said.

The publisher of the Supreme Newspaper, who hails from Delta State, prayed for divine wisdom and health to enable Oyeniyi excel as Delta State Commissioner of Police, and contribute meaningfully to national security.

The Delta State Police Command spokesman, Mr Bright Edafe, a superintendent of police (SP) and some members of the Media witnessed the event.