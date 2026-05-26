Womanifesto Condemns Rising Violence against Women in Party Politics

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A coalition of over 250 women’s rights organisations in Nigeria has condemned what it described as a growing wave of violence, intimidation, and harassment against women participating in political processes across the country.

In a press statement dated May 25, 2026, and signed by Convener of Womanifesto Nigeria, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the groups said the attacks were undermining women’s right to participate in leadership and democracy.

The group cited the violent assault involving Senator Ireti Kingibe, a female aspirant, and officials of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja as particularly alarming.

In Borno State, the group highlighted incidents during the APC primaries in the Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Federal Constituency, and added that Dr. Zainab Gimba was allegedly attacked by thugs during the primaries.

Womanifesto also raised concern over the role of security agencies present at some of the incidents and alleged their failed to intervene or protect the women under attack.

“The violent assault involving Senator Ireti Kingibe, a female aspirant, and officials of ADC in Abuja is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident,” it stated.

“Over the past week alone, disturbing reports have continued to emerge from different parts of the country, showing women being attacked, threatened, brutalised and forcefully prevented from participating in party primary elections,” the coalition said.

The group issued five demands, including immediate investigations and stronger protection for women.

“We therefore call for: Immediate, transparent and independent investigations into all reported cases of violence against women during the ongoing party primaries. Swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals responsible for sponsoring or carrying out these attacks.

“Accountability for any security personnel found to have neglected their duty or compromised the safety of citizens. Stronger protection measures for women participating in political activities and elections.

“Nigeria’s political space cannot continue to operate like a battlefield where violence and impunity are used to silence women’s voices and exclude them from leadership,” it said.