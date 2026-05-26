NBA-SBL’s  Confab to Focus on Measuring Policy Impact

Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law has announced its 20th Annual International Business Law Conference.

With the theme: ‘Beyond Reforms: Measuring Policy Impact’, the event is set to take place from June 8 to 10, 2026, in Abuja.

As one of Africa’s foremost gatherings at the intersection of law, business, and policy, the conference marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s continued commitment to shaping Nigeria’s commercial and regulatory landscape.

For two decades, NBA-SBL has convened leading voices across sectors, building a platform that goes beyond legal discourse to influence business strategy, policy direction, and economic development. The 20th edition reinforces this legacy, positioning the conference as a critical

forum for evaluating the effectiveness of reforms and charting a path toward measurable outcomes.

Speaking on the significance of the milestone, the Chair of NBA-SBL, Ozofu ‘Latunde Ogiemudia, said: “Twenty years on, this conference has evolved into more than a gathering of professionals; it is a platform that actively shapes how law supports business growth and economic development in Nigeria. This year’s theme reflects a necessary shift from conversations about reform to a more deliberate focus on impact—what has changed, what is working, and what must be done differently to drive sustainable progress.”

According to the organisers of the conference, this year’s conference will bring together legal practitioners, business leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors, and innovators to examine the real impact of reforms and identify what is required to drive sustainable progress. It is a deliberate effort by the organisation to ensure that

law and policy serve as active enablers of development, not just frameworks on paper.

The Chair of the Conference Planning Committee (CPC) added that: “This year’s programme has been carefully designed to move beyond theory. We are bringing together diverse stakeholders to spotlight real outcomes, share practical insights, and identify actionable pathways that will strengthen Nigeria’s business environment. Every session is designed to deliver value that participants can take back into their organisations and industries.”

She also pointed out that the conference would feature keynote sessions, expert panels, and case-driven conversations designed to provide practical insights across business law, finance, technology, and governance.

In addition to thought leadership, the Chair further added that the NBA-SBL has continued to prioritise high-level networking, fostering connections that lead to collaboration, investment, and long-term partnerships.

The conference is said to have been proudly supported by its headline sponsors: Aluko & Oyebode, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe, and Banwo & Ighodalo, whose continued commitment to excellence in legal practice and business advisory reinforces the conference’s position as a leading platform for high-level engagement and industry-shaping conversations.

“As we mark 20 years of convening the brightest minds across law, business, and policy, this milestone conference reflects our commitment to driving meaningful impact. Beyond discussions, our focus is on outcomes, ensuring that reforms translate into real value for businesses, institutions, and the broader economy,” he stated.

As the organising body, the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law continues to play a pivotal role in advancing business law practice and influencing policy development in Nigeria.

Through initiatives like this conference, the organisation remains at the forefront of shaping conversations that define the country’s economic future.

Early bird registration for the conference is currently open and will close on May 15, 2026. Prospective participants can take advantage of the discounted rates by registering via the official conference portal at