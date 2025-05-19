CAC, NIBSS Inaugurate Platform for Effective Service Delivery 

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is partnering with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to inaugurate an Application Programming Interface (API) integration platform to enhance prompt and efficient service delivery.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Mr Hussaini Magaji, said this at the inauguration of the platform on Monday in Abuja.

“What you are witnessing today is the integration of NIBBS into the CAC portal in response to our customers’ demand for prompt services.

“We are giving our customers opportunities to have a solution via technology where they can achieve or consume the CAC services through our super-agent now NIBSS.

“We are taking our services to the doorstep of our customers through some of the people we recognise as our super-agents,” Magaji said.

According to the registrar-general, the event demonstrates the commission’s commitment to meeting customers’ expectations through technological advancement.

Magaji said the initiative was designed to enable selected private sector organisations referred to as “super agents” to access and retrieve data from the CAC database for a fee.

According to him, the integration will allow the super agents to modify the data into specific information requested by their clients outside the framework of standardised services provided by the commission.

He said API integration, previously limited to a few government agencies, was now being extended to selected private organisations with the capacity to deliver specialised services in line with regulatory standards.

“It is pertinent to note that the API integration as designed, is sensitive to the requirements of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

“Consequently, personally identifiable information protected by the Act, such as residential address, email address, personal telephone numbers and date of birth, might be restricted,” he said.

Magaji commended pioneer super agents, including NIBSS, Moniepoint and Opay, as well as Oasis Management Company Limited, for their support in making the integration possible.

“This initiative is for the good of our customers, to enhance the ease of doing business, and for the overall benefit of the country,” he said.

The Executive Director, Business Development of NIBSS, Ngover Ihembe-Nwankwo, expressed NIBBS’s commitment to enhancing trust, transparency and ease of doing business through secure and efficient data verification services.

Ihembe-Nwankwo said: “This achievement is a testimony to what is possible when institutions collaborate with a shared vision to build solutions that serve the Nigerian people.

“The partnership marks the beginning of a new era in service delivery, where access, innovation and security are fully integrated to empower citizens and businesses.

“The NIBBS, which has operated for more than 30 years, remains focused on reducing costs within the financial services ecosystem and promoting interoperability and interconnectivity.”

She commended the CAC leadership for its forward-thinking approach and reaffirmed NIBSS’s commitment to supporting initiatives promoting digital transformation and service efficiency in Nigeria. (NAN)