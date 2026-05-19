Salihijo Wins APC Ticket for Yola North, Yola South & Girei, Pledges Results-Driven Representation

Daji Sani in Yola

Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency, vowing to deliver representation anchored on competence, unity and measurable development.

In a press conference on Monday in Yola, Adamawa State, after his victory, Salihijo said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by APC delegates, stakeholders and members across the three local government areas.

He attributed the outcome to God’s grace and the support of party faithful.

The new standard-bearer commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing leadership that has positioned the APC as Nigeria’s foremost platform for governance, reform and political renewal.

He described the president as a politician who understands both governance and party building.

Salihijo also thanked Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for ensuring a level playing field during the primaries, saying the process strengthened confidence in internal democracy.

He noted that fairness at the party level was critical for post-primary unity.

Special appreciation went to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, whom Salihijo described as a disciplined leader whose service and commitment continue to inspire a new generation of leaders in Adamawa and beyond.

He said Ribadu’s example would guide his approach to public service.

He further acknowledged APC National Vice-Chairman, North East, Mr Idris Shaibu, state Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, local government chairmen, the state Executive Council, elders, women, youth and other party members for their trust and support.

Reaching out to fellow aspirants, Salihijo said primaries produce candidates but unity produces victory.

He called for reconciliation and consolidation, stressing that the campaign ahead would focus on collective strength, competence, credibility and tangible impact rather than political noise.

The candidate argued that the constituency needs representation that can attract development, influence policy and connect communities to opportunities.

He said effective lawmakers must understand budgets, governance systems and how to engage federal agencies and development partners.

Drawing on his experience in rural electrification, infrastructure delivery and development finance, Salihijo said he was prepared to tackle issues of energy access, jobs, enterprise growth, youth productivity, agriculture, education, healthcare and community stability. He pledged to make Abuja work for the people at the grassroots.

He promised to prioritize skills development, digital opportunities, SME growth, agriculture value chains and vocational training to create pathways to sustainable productivity for young people.

According to him, security and stability would be strengthened by expanding opportunity and inclusion.

Salihijo outlined an inclusive vision that gives voice to every ward, community and demographic group, including youth, women, traders, farmers, professionals, religious and traditional leaders, and persons with disabilities.

He said his representation would be rooted in accessibility, transparency and measurable results.

He described his emergence not as the end of a political process but the beginning of responsibility.

He urged stakeholders to approach the campaigns with unity and purpose, expressing confidence that together they could build a stronger, better-represented constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.