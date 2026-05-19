BRG Summit Highlights Real Estate Growth, Market Opportunities

Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) recently hosted its Sales and Growth Summit aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with practical strategies for improving efficiency, driving profitability, boosting sales and sustaining growth.

The summit, themed ‘Closing Deals, Building Networks, Creating Wealth,’ brought together over 1,000 young leaders, entrepreneurs, stakeholders and professionals across the country for networking and discussions on growth opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

Speakers at the event stressed that growth and sales could be deliberately driven through effective systems, marketing structures, follow-up plans and advertising strategies, including the use of social media and educational content to generate predictable income.

President of BRG, Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye, said the real estate market had evolved rapidly due to changing buyer behaviour, investor expectations and increased competition, noting that knowledge, structure, visibility, trust and consistency were essential for sustaining growth.

“At BRG, we strongly believe that the future belongs to professionals who are willing to evolve, learn, adapt and position ahead of the market. Because while some people see challenges in this economy, we in BRG see opportunities,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos State chapter, who is also BRG Co-founder and Group CEO of Vista Holdings, Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole, underscored the importance of relationship-building and continuous training.

“Everyone cannot become a sales expert at once, they have to learn it. The real difference isn’t the market but what happens inside the realtor. It’s the same market, same property, same prices, the difference is always the realtor,” Kolawole said.

Similarly, BRG’s Head of Due Diligence, Matthew Israel, urged operators to leverage product insights and verified data to strategically position themselves ahead of a market filled with enormous possibilities.

Highlighting the role of personal identity in marketing, CEO of Ltech and Luxpron, Omowunmi Akinifesi, utilized case studies to demonstrate how building a strong personal brand fosters trust and repeat transactions.

“Whilst you’re building your personal brand, you must wake up and keep reinventing yourself. You are your number one asset, you’re not just selling properties, you’re selling perception,” Akinifesi added.

Furthering the discussion on network expansion, the Chairman of REDAN, Ogun State chapter and CEO of Deal Clinchers Homes Ltd, Dr. Adeyemi Adeniyi, urged realtors to cultivate high-value relationships through social clubs, professional associations and digital content creation to unlock premium opportunities.

“High value relationships create high value transactions, because growth in this industry is built on visibility, trust and influence. You also have to post valuable content on social media to be more visible and gain influence,” he remarked.

The event also drew key industry figures and executives, including Abiodun Sodiq Kosoko, CEO of Eystone Development; Adeola Adewale, CEO of Landvest and Sarunmi Kolawole, Managing Director of Western Giant Homes.

Others are BRG principal officers including Pastor Geraldine Odia, Director of Operations; Dr. Laide Okubena, Head of Recruitment; Lawrence Agada, Welfare Officer and Albert Okpa Edim, Head of Coordinators.